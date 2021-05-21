Grinnell News
Ambassadors visited Cirks Financial Services this week to meet new partner Dustin Smith and learn more about changes and updates in the investment industry due to the pandemic. Owner Tom Cirks and his team have seen a dramatic increase...
The Poweshiek County Emergency Management Agency, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD), National Weather Service (NWS), and Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA) have joined together to promote Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa. Severe Weather Awareness Week,...
Weekly Update: May 14, 2021 Dear Grinnell-Newburg Board of Education, Staff, Families, and Friends: Happy Friday! In just a few short weeks, we will be closing the 2020-21 school year! There is still a lot to do before June 4. Please...
Grinnell, IA – May 13, 2021 – Believe what you do makes a difference, because it does. The UnityPoint Health® - Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation is honored to serve as the development and fundraising organization for GRMC. Gifts of...
The City of Grinnell Parks & Recreation Department was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Iowa Foundation for Parks and Recreation (IFPR) on Monday, May 10th to aid with recovery from the August 2020 Derecho. Grinnell was one of four...
The board elected Michael Kahn, a 1974 Grinnell graduate, to a two-year term GRINNELL, Iowa — The Grinnell College Board of Trustees recently elected Michael Kahn to serve as board chair. A 1974 Grinnell graduate, Kahn has been a member of the...
The public fund drive for the Grinnell Veterans Memorial Building has received commitments of $100,000 from both the City of Grinnell Hotel-Motel Tax Committee and Grinnell College, taking its total committed funding to over $1,200,000. The Grinnell College grant...
GRINNELL, IA (May 11, 2021) – The deadline to participate in the Central Iowa Broadband Survey has been extended to Friday, May 14. Poweshiek Iowa Development is part of a broader group of public and private funders working together...
GRINNELL – The Grinnell Farmers Market will begin the 2021 season on Thursday, May 13th from 3-6PM and Saturday, May 15th from 10AM - noon. The market is excited to welcome back many long time vendors with the addition...
UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Welcomes Hepatology Specialist Grinnell, IA – May 6, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® - Grinnell welcomes liver disease specialist Blake Williams, ARNP, FNP-C, to the Multi-Specialty Clinic in the Ahrens Medical Arts Building, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Williams...
Broadband. You've heard us talk about this critical issue in our community for the past several years, and there is now some further traction at the State level to improve internet access across Iowa. The Governor recently signed a...
100 People who Care Grinnell surpasses $ 200,000 in total support for worthwhile programs in the community, since the organization's inception in 2017 100 + People Who Care – Grinnell voted by electronic ballot to support the Prairie Star Residency...
The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors officially welcomed She Shed Boutique to Grinnell with a ribbon cutting. Owner Regene Laurenzo launched this new venture last fall and has seen great support from Grinnell and the surrounding community. They carry...
Grinnell College and Pagliai’s partner on Tastes of the World event For a limited time, special editions of Pagliai’s frozen pizza will feature global flavors created by Grinnell College students. GRINNELL, Iowa — This May, Cultural Attachés of Grinnell College are partnering...
Gifting Grinnell, a virtual month-long auction intended to stimulate business activity and benefit nonprofit programs, raised approximately $14,000 to be distributed among twenty-two local nonprofit programs. Gifting Grinnell was a community initiative spurred by six area organizations that have...
Donations today can save lives tomorrow. Grinnell, IA – April 22, 2020 – UnityPoint Health® - Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center to host a mobile blood drive on Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 3...
GRINNELL – The Grinnell Farmers Market will begin the 2021 season on Thursday, May 13th from 3-6PM and Saturday, May 15th from 10AM - noon. Vendor application for both full time and part time vendors are being accepted for...
The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) is pleased to announce that $167,864 were distributed this year among 42 projects serving Poweshiek County residents through the 2021 Poweshiek County Alliance (PCA) grants. Since the program’s inception 15 years ago, nearly...
Imagine Grinnell and it’s 1000+ Trees Grinnell committee will be hosting a spring planting event on Friday, April 30th & Saturday, May 1st handing out and planting trees purchased from funds received from the Alliant Energy and Trees Forever...
Grinnell, IA – April 9, 2021 – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is pleased to announce Surgical Associates of Grinnell and Montezuma Medical Clinic will join the GRMC family. “We are fortunate to have close and well-established relationships with both Surgical Associates...