Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation Launches 2025 Poweshiek County Alliance Grant Application

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) is pleased to announce that grant applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Poweshiek County Alliance (PCA) grant cycle. Nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations and public entities serving members of Poweshiek County are eligible to apply for support for new or ongoing projects. The PCA grants seek to build relationships and address community needs to foster vibrant, sustainable communities throughout Poweshiek County.

Ideal grant proposals seek to provide cultural, educational, recreational, and wellness opportunities, provide community enhancements, or support physical or mental health for community members. The PCA committee is particularly interested in projects focusing on the most pressing identified needs in the county such as those addressing transportation barriers, mental health services, quality childcare, elder care support, affordable housing, and food insecurity. Grant requests may not exceed $10,000.

PCA grants blend funding from several sources to grant approximately $175,000 per year to organizations throughout the county. Approximately $118,000 is available this year from the current distribution from the County Endowment Fund. These funds from the State of Iowa are paired with funds from the Community Fund for Poweshiek County to support initiatives county-wide. Funds distributed from the Brooklyn Community Fund and the Montezuma Community Fund are designated for grants supporting services in those communities. The Carl and Joann Orr Fund, established in 2019, may only support requests in the Grinnell area with the intent of supporting people in need of legal assistance, food and other essentials, and physical and mental health assistance.

Projects which fall into these mission categories should complete a grant application by 5:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2025. All grant requests must be submitted through the online grant portal. A copy of the grant application and instructions for submitting an application can be found on the GPCF website at https://greaterpcf.org/grants/. Any questions may be directed to Amy Blanchard at 641-236-1561 or amy@greaterpcf.org. Successful applications will be notified of the award by April 1, 2025.

The PCA has distributed nearly $2 million to over 500 grants since its inception in 2005. PCA grant committee members represent communities across Poweshiek County and include: Scott Steffen, Alicia Blankenfeld, Tim Douglas, Tina Elfenbein, Derek Kriegel, Cassandra LaKose, Joel Kercheval, Ashlyn Hammen, Rusty Clayton, and Mindy Tokle with assistance from GPCF staff members Amy Blanchard and Nicole Brua-Behrens. Poweshiek County Alliance is a committee of the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists donors in efficiently and effectively supporting charitable organizations that make life better for people in the area.