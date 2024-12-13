St. Francis Manor Hosts Over 130 For Breakfast With Santa

Sheila’s family – Santa poses with 4-generations of Seeland Park resident Sheila Latcham’s family as well as other family members. L-R: Caitlin, Walter & Ray, Sheila’s great grandsons; Ryan Latcham, Sheila’s grandson; Santa and Sheila Latcham. Standing in the back are Mike, Sheila’s son, and Cheryl Latcham.

Breakfast with Santa at St. Francis Manor was a fun event for all ages! Over 130 people including four generations Seeland Park residents Madolyn Braley, Pat Johnson, and Sheila Latcham families gathered for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. From babies to 99-year-olds, most enjoyed seeing the jolly elf; however, there were a few who couldn’t be coaxed with a candy cane to sit on Santa’s lap! Some of Santa’s elves better known as Seeland Park residents assisted with serving drinks and clearing tables. The event raised just over $2,000 to benefit the St. Francis Manor Foundation in its fundraising efforts to purchase an automatic door locking system for the outside doors of its main building.

June’s group eating – Attendees gathered for all-you-can-eat blueberry, chocolate chip or plain pancakes to benefit the St. Francis Manor Foundation in its fundraising efforts to purchase an automatic door locking system. Pictured L-R: Carol Osborn, June Watkins, Carol Jordan, Betty Anderson and Eleanor Osland.

Santa with the festive Seeland Park elves: Linda Eichhorn, Karen Quick, Marcia Tarvin, Linda Overturf, Betty Harris, Kae Beck and Bob Overturf.