Grinnell Fourth of July Parade brings in a crowd

J.O. Parker

Upwards to 100 Grinnell businesses, organizations and churches along with area communities were represented at the annual Fourth of July Parade on a warm, yet comfortable Friday, July 4 early evening.

Both sides of the parade route from Davis School along Broad Street and 10th Avenue, were lined with folks of all ages dressed in festive clothing and kids with candy bags awaiting to be filled.

All were there for one reason, to celebrate our freedoms and our nation’s 249th birthday.

Grand Marshal this year was Ann Igoe, a long-time volunteer with the Grinnell Historical Society, who rode in a 1963 Chevrolet Nova SS Convertible driven by Frank Shults, who bought the vehicle in 1973.

“Being named parade marshal and riding in the Fourth of July parade along with the rest of our team (historical society board) was the perfect way to wrap up our (museum) project,” said Igoe.

The parade featured an assortment of floats from fire trucks to tractors and farming equipment, a big ear of corn, decorated golf carts and ATVs, trucks and trailers loaded with kids squirting water guns, cheerleaders and ballplayers, a church furniture outreach, a fire truck spraying parade attendees, martial arts students, local veterans, politicians, decorated semitrucks and horses.

One of the most popular floats was made using a toilet and driven by JP Drain Cleaning & Plumbing owner, Todd Pollock, of Grinnell.

The motorized toilet float was built many years ago by Kevin McAlexander, owner of Hawkeye Lock & Security and former owner of Advantage Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

“Jason Pollock (JP Plumbing and Drain Cleaning) was our employee at the time and Todd, his son, and now co-worker at JP Plumbing and Drain Cleaning,” said Jennifer Sue McAlexander, wife of Kevin. “Jason and Todd restored the relic and customized it to their brand, upgraded it with a bubble machine, and used it in the parade.”

Nicole Kiefer of Baxter and formerly of Grinnell said the motorized toilet was her favorite float in the parade.

“It was a great day and beautiful weather,” she said.

The McAlexanders, who were parade marshals in 2023, were joined at the parade by friends, some of their children and their two-year-old grandson.

“I appreciate each parade entry,” added McAlexander. “As someone who has participated in parades many times, I understand the hours of preparation work that goes into preparing for a parade – washing vehicle, planning decorations, and miles of walking in the hot sun!”

“Speaking of candy,” added Jennifer. “My grandson brought along his Halloween bucket and it was full to the rim with candy and other treats from the parade floats. I think that the parade was three suckers in length.”

Jennifer said the grand marshal role was very deserving.

“I appreciate the work of Ann and the many, many volunteers who worked hard to bring the historical museum to fruition,” she added. “I encourage people to visit (the museum) and not just go once but many times as things in the museum will continue to evolve.”

Kent Reed, founder of American Brawn Solace Center in Grinnell, said he and his family have enjoyed Grinnell’s Fourth of July Parade since moving to town in July 2001.

Reed said he has always been proud of the number of float entries in the parade and the number of happy and friendly people who enjoy the parade along with his family, some who live in Des Moines and Ankeny.

“This year was amazing as the group joining my wife and I included our daughter, her husband and grandsons of two and four, his two brothers, their wives and their mother along with two more grandchildren,” said Reed.

The families enjoy getting together and each year collecting lots of candy as part of the day’s festivities.

“My favorite float to watch for is C&K Transfer,” said Reed “Every year they present a super creative and labor intense way to pay tribute to OUR AMERICA on the sides of one of their trailers. Team C&K, we love and appreciate what you do!! GO AMERICA!”

“The Fourth of July is one of my favorite days of the year, and there’s no better place to spend it than in Grinnell,” said Sarah Pohlson Smith. “The parade is such a great representation of what makes Grinnell special — neighbors lining the streets, kids waving flags and the whole community coming together.”

“I love celebrating the day surrounded by family, friends, and the energy of this amazing town,” added Smith. “This year was especially meaningful as the community came together to celebrate the opening of the Grinnell Historical Museum. Seeing Ann Igoe and the museum’s dedicated board members — including my talented mom, Debby Pohlson — honored as grand marshals was a wonderful start to the parade.”

“It was a great and fun parade,” said Blake Druvenga of Grinnell. “The kids enjoyed getting wet and staying cool.”

“It’s fun and had more floats than last year,” said William Schalmo. “All the floats were decorated nicely.”

The Fourth of July Parade and related activities are sponsored by the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce.