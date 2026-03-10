Hammond Center for Assisted Living Celebrates 7-year Anniversary  

(Grinnell, IA – March 10, 2026) The Hammond Center for Assisted Living marked a significant milestone with its 7-year anniversary celebration on March 4, honoring the stability and resilience of its vibrant community. The 7thanniversary symbolizes warmth, strength, and prosperity, traditionally commemorated with copper. In honor of this occasion, staff created a framed piece featuring 2019 pennies arranged in the shape of a “7” which will be proudly displayed at the Hammond Center marking its opening in 2019.

Afternoon entertainment included a “Lucky 7s” human slot machine and a Hammond Center trivia game. Manager/RN Sammi Bryan led an engaging game highlighting the common bonds between tenants and expressed heartfelt gratitude to each tenant for enriching the community with their wisdom, stories, and smiles.

The Hammond Center has achieved an impressive average length of stay, with 16 tenants surpassing the national average of 22 months. Sammi acknowledged the remarkable milestones of several tenants, including Bill Wilson’s upcoming 7-year anniversary, Lois Hurd’s 6-year anniversary in January and Clara Scott’s upcoming 6-year anniversary. Last year the community welcomed four new tenants after achieving a record 13 months of 100% occupancy with no turnover from 2024-2025. Currently, 12 of 21 tenants are age 90 or above.

The special occasion featured a delicious meal of chicken wings, shrimp cocktail, Cuban sliders, an assorted fruit bowl and a veggie platter prepared by the St. Francis Manor culinary staff and adorable sugar cookies from La Rose Marie Bakery in Sully. A stunning balloon arch with copper-colored balloons served as a backdrop for many photos during the afternoon celebration.

“The Hammond Center provides a family-oriented environment where staff with caring hearts strive to serve others,” commented Executive Administrator Dion Schrack. “Over the past 7 years, they have made a remarkable impact on the lives of 57 tenants in our 20-unit assisted living community.”

Sammi concluded by thanking the dedicated staff, “You are the heartbeat of the Hammond Center. Your dedication, compassion and tireless efforts ensure that our tenants receive not just care, but love.”

For more information about the Hammond Center for Assisted Living or to schedule a tour, contact Sammi Bryan at 641-269-5454 or by email at sbryan@stfrancismanor.com. Currently, names can be added to the waiting list as all 20 Hammond Center apartments are occupied.

St. Francis Manor/Hammond Center is an equal opportunity provider and employer

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About our Life Plan Community

Originally established in 1977, St. Francis Manor, Inc.’s Life Plan Community located in the southeast corner of Grinnell continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the greater Poweshiek County area and its residents. Its current 31-acre campus includes Seeland Park, a 55+ independent living community with 146 residences; the Hammond Center, a 20-apartment assisted living community; St. Francis Manor, a nonprofit skilled nursing and long-term healthcare facility; a Rehabilitation Clinic providing inpatient, outpatient and in-home physical, occupational and speech therapy services; and Community Services which provides private-duty home healthcare. A public charity, the St. Francis Manor Foundation, was established in 2008 to support St. Francis Manor, Inc. in its charitable endeavors to offer individuals a variety of living options and services ranging from short-term care to a continuum of care. For more information regarding our Life Plan Community, please visit www.stfrancismanor.com.