Public Input Invited on Davis School Redevelopment

The City of Grinnell is hosting a neighborhood listening session to hear from community members about the future of the Davis School site.

Ownership of the former school building has recently transferred from the Grinnell-Newburg School District to a private developer, who plans to convert the space into apartments. Before the City considers a development agreement, neighborhood feedback is being gathered to understand desired amenities, priorities, and any concerns about the redevelopment.

The meeting is open to the public, but the City will prioritize input from those who live near the property or regularly use the playground and green space.

Listening Session Details:

Wednesday, July 23

6:00 p.m.

Caulkins Community Room, Drake Community Library

Residents who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts may contact City Manager Russ Behrens at (641) 236-2600, rbehrens@grinnelliowa.gov, or submit feedback online at www.grinnelliowa.gov/davis.