The Chamber’s Annual Celebration Announces Ahrens Park Foundation as Business of the Year

GRINNELL, IA — The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the Ahrens Park Foundation as the 2026 Business of the Year at this year’s Annual Celebration, which took place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The event was sponsored by Mahaska Communication Group and Grinnell College. Over 130 business professionals joined the Grinnell Chamber for the evening’s festivities.

The Grinnell Chamber’s Annual Celebration recognizes outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals in a variety of award categories.

In addition to naming the Ahrens Park Foundation as the 2026 Business of the Year, the Chamber recognized other businesses and organizations during the event. A brief description of the award recipients are listed below:

Business of the Year: The Ahrens Park Foundation has demonstrated a substantial history of success and long-term commitment to the community. In early 2025, their impact was instrumental — their land donation announcement undoubtedly sparked positive momentum and domino effects for the community. Their legacy gift will have a positive impact for years to come, continuing to build Grinnell into a great place to live, learn, work and play.

“The Ahrens Park Foundation is so grateful to be awarded the Chamber’s Business of the Year,” says CEO Chad Nath. “To be recognized for our long-term vision and support of the Grinnell community is amazing.”

As home to recreational and athletic facilities, as well as various community events, Ahrens Park welcomes thousands of residents and visitors alike throughout the year. Plus, their recent upgrades are far-reaching, supporting sensory play for children of all abilities and building accessible equipment for wheelchair bound children.

Retailer/Restaurant of the Year: From shuttering its doors nearly 25 years ago to building a unique comeback story, this business has weathered many challenges. Over the past year, the Strand 3 Theatre has exhibited exemplary customer service and excellence in its industry, by way of offering first-rate films and delicious concessions. The Strand 3 Theatre has accomplished many projects, from pushing for large employers to support bulk ticket sales to garnering support for their beloved merchant series. They also launched Showtime Specials — a promotion geared towards supporting local restaurants — ultimately driving traffic to downtown and fellow businesses.

Service Business of the Year: The Mayflower Community contributed significantly to the Grinnell community in the past year, displaying innovation and dedication to customer service and support. Celebrating their 75th anniversary last year, the Mayflower Community serves as an anchor institution, acting as a large-scale employer and an always-improving retirement community for Grinnell residents ages 55+. Always seeking to improve the quality of life of its residents, the Mayflower Community has also completed beautiful renovations of their facilities on its campus.

GrinnTogether Awards: These awards aim to highlight positive collaborations and recognize businesses, individuals and organizations who are doing exemplary work to make Grinnell a great place to live, learn, work, and play.

Grinnell-Newburg Community School District: The collective work of the local district team has created positive momentum towards a better Grinnell. Under the leadership of interim superintendent Lisa Beames, the school district delved into a series of high-impact projects, from right-sizing budgets, to closing buildings and passing bond levies, and of course, beginning plans for designing a new elementary school. With their work this past year, they are ensuring a sustainable and successful future for not only the district, but the Grinnell community as a whole. From every level of the organization – its paraprofessionals to board leadership, teachers to cooks and custodians, bus drivers to administration – the Grinnell Chamber would like to recognize the change they have endured and celebrate their accomplishments.

Grinnell College: This long-standing institution consistently creates positive partnerships across the local Grinnell community, as well as regionally, nationally, and internationally. From the large student body to the hundreds of staff and faculty members, Grinnell College is undoubtedly a key contributor to Grinnell’s social and economic vitality. In the last year, Grinnell College has supported efforts like the Dining Dollars program — dedicated to supporting local restaurants — and public events like the Red Hot Chili Pipers concert in Central Park. With the opening of Renfrow Hall, Grinnell College has honored the late Edith Renfrow Smith, a Grinnell High School and Grinnell College alumna, and created a space for future coalitions between campus and community.

This year’s awards were designed and created by Brobst Signs by Design, a new vendor at the Grinnell Farmers Market. The design incorporated the winged lions which adorn the front of the Louis Sullivan Jewel Box Bank building, which is home to the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the Grinnell Chamber also presented on their 2026 initiatives and presented a year in review video highlighting the Chamber’s work in the past year.

The award winner videos and year in review video are now live on the Grinnell Chamber website, https://www.grinnellchamber.org/news/awardwinners2026/, and on their Youtube channel, @grinnelliowa. For more information on other Chamber events and initiatives, visit the Chamber website, www.grinnellchamber.org, or call the Grinnell Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

