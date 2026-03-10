SHE Counts to Host Women and Friends at Solera with Period Product Drive

GRINNELL, IOWA – SHE Counts, a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a community-wide period product drive throughout March. The initiative aims to collect pads, liners, tampons, and menstrual cups to support local individuals in need.

Donation drop-off locations include: Cleanfoodfix Wellness Studio, Postels Community Health Park, Prairie Fire Gymnastics, Michelle’s Dance Studio, Steppin’ Out Dance Studio, Vivarium Coffee Shop (Montezuma) and Upfront Floral (Brooklyn). To conclude the month-long drive, SHE Counts will host a special Women + Friends event on March 24 at Solera Wine Bar in Grinnell. This gathering will continue the collection effort while providing an opportunity for community members to connect and celebrate. The program for the evening will highlight local women-owned businesses with a special spotlight on Solera.

Event Details:

Date: March 24, 2026

Location: Solera Wine Bar, Grinnell

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Attendees are encouraged to bring a period product donation to be entered into a door prize giveaway, generously supported by local businesses. The evening will feature appetizers, drinks for purchase, a program from SHE Counts, and the announcement of door prize winners.

For those unable to bring a physical donation, monetary contributions can be made online at https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/s-h-e-counts/. Cash and check donations will also be accepted at the event.

All collected products will be donated to Grinnell Middle School, Grinnell High School, MICA Food Pantry, the Drake Community Library, BGM High School, and Montezuma High School, to ensure access to essential menstrual products for those in need.

“Our mission at SHE Counts is to support, help, and empower women and girls in Poweshiek County,” said Jane Casten, SHE Counts Advisory Committee. “We are happy to support area schools and organizations to ensure access to products for those in need. The evening at Solera will be a fun and meaningful opportunity to learn more about women in our community, and how SHE Counts supports them.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the event and take part in this important cause.

For more information, follow SHE Counts on social media or visit https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/s-h-e-counts/

About SHE Counts

SHE Counts is a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, dedicated to supporting, helping, and empowering women and girls in Poweshiek County. Through initiatives like the period product drive, Math Club for Girls, and the 1st Generation Scholarship, SHE Counts is committed to making a lasting impact in the community.