Poweshiek Economic Development Collaborative Announces New Executive Director

Poweshiek Economic Development Collaborative (Poweshiek Development) today announced a leadership transition, with Melissa Strovers appointed as the new Executive Director, effective July 28, 2025. She succeeds Dan Nieland, who is resigning from the position.

Strovers, currently serving as Poweshiek Development’s board secretary, brings extensive experience in collaborative community efforts, capacity building, and non-profit work. Her strong vision for the future of economic development in Poweshiek County is expected to build upon the organization’s recent revitalization and the groundwork laid over the past year.

Brian Manatt, Poweshiek Development board president, expressed gratitude for Nieland’s contributions, sharing “We are incredibly grateful for Dan’s dedication and hard work in reimagining Pow I-80 into our newly reconfigured Poweshiek Economic Development Collaborative. His efforts have laid a strong foundation for our future.” Manatt also voiced enthusiasm for Strovers’ appointment: “We are equally enthusiastic about Melissa’s leadership and her ability to guide the organization into its next chapter of growth and prosperity for our county.” The Poweshiek Development board wishes Nieland well in his future roles.

Under Nieland’s tenure, the organization underwent a transformative period, strengthening its commitment to fostering a vibrant economic landscape in the region.

As Poweshiek Development transitions to a new Executive Director, the organization is shifting its focus from building a foundational structure to expanding its roots. This new phase requires a leader who can provide longevity and consistency. Strovers, a resident of Poweshiek County for over two decades, has a deep personal investment in the area, having raised a family in Grinnell with her husband, Lance, owner of Strovers Chiropractic Care. Their daughters, Maddy and Bailey, attend Grinnell College, and their son, Wolfgang, is set to marry this fall and continue to reside in Grinnell.

Strovers most recently served as the Director of Community Development at Grinnell College’s Office of Community Partnerships, Planning, and Research for 13 years. In this role, she collaborated with numerous organizations and programs, including the Grinnell Education Partnership, AmeriCorps, and Build a Better Grinnell. She has also led strategic planning efforts for organizations such as the Drake Community Library and Grinnell United Way. Before her time at Grinnell College, Strovers served as the executive director of Imagine Grinnell where she focused on sustainability and quality of life issues. In 2024, Strovers was selected for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s Leadership Iowa program, which offers opportunities to learn alongside other community leaders about communities and counties similar to Poweshiek. Strovers holds a Masters of Public Administration from Drake University and a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from Oklahoma Christian University.

Looking ahead, Melissa is poised to continue the organization’s momentum, focusing on strategic initiatives that will drive sustainable economic growth and opportunity.

The Poweshiek Economic Development Collaborative is excited to embark on this new phase of leadership and invites the community to learn more about its renewed mission and future plans, including its newly launched website.