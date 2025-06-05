Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Accepting Grand Marshal Nominations and Parade Registrations for Grinnell on the Fourth Parade

GRINNELL, IA — The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting grand marshal nominations and parade registrations for the Grinnell on the Fourth Parade on Friday, July 4, 2025. The fireworks display, managed by the City of Grinnell, will take place later in the evening at Ahrens/Paschall Memorial Park, 1510 Penrose St.

As customary with parades, the Grinnell on the Fourth parade will designate a parade dignitary, or a grand marshal, to lead the parade. Historically, grand marshals have been individuals who are cherished and valued in the Grinnell community and have made significant contributions towards the good of the community. Last year, the Grinnell on the Fourth grand marshals were Peggy Elliott and Martha Pinder, sisters and owners of the Grinnell Herald Register.

This year’s nominations are officially open, with nomination applications due on the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce website on Friday, June 14. Nominations should explain why an individual, group, or organization should be honored as a grand marshal and include specific examples and information about their contributions to the local Grinnell community. Community members are encouraged to submit nominations. For those wishing to complete a paper copy of the nomination form, the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 833 4th Ave., Grinnell, IA, has paper copies of the nomination form.

Parade Float Registrations Open

The Grinnell on the Fourth Parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 4, with float line-ups beginning at 3:30 p.m. Currently, the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce is seeking registrations for parade floats, due by noon, Thursday, July 3, 2025, on the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce website or through a paper copy at the Chamber office. There is no cost to enter a float in the parade; all entries must be registered in advance to participate.

Volunteers and Sponsors Needed

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is also recruiting volunteers to help organize the parade line-up. Those interested in volunteering in this year’s parade are encouraged to contact the Chamber office, 641-236-6555, or email communications@getintogrinnell.com. Volunteers are needed to help organize the parade line-up between 3:30-4:50 p.m., but will be free to watch the parade afterward.

Grinnell on the Fourth is supported by Clarity Eyecare and Grinnell Mutual. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring parade festivities should contact the Chamber office, 641-236-6555, or email events@getintogrinnell.com.