Russ Crawford Announces Run for Mayor of Grinnell

Grinnell, IA — Russ Crawford, a lifelong Grinnellian, announces his candidacy for Mayor of Grinnell in the November 4 election. With decades of service to the community and a deep commitment to the people of Grinnell, Crawford is running to continue building a strong, united, and vibrant town where all current residents can thrive, and future generations are drawn to make their home.

Crawford, married to Brenda and a proud father of four children and grandfather of four, has spent his life working to make Grinnell a place that families want to call home. With decades of dedication, Crawford has a deep-rooted connection to the town and has proven his unwavering passion for ensuring its future success.

“Grinnell is a community that means so much to me. It’s where I grew up, where I raised my family, and where I’ve spent countless hours working to improve our community,” says Crawford. “Now, I want to continue that work as mayor – bringing everyone together to find solutions for our future. Grinnell needs to be a place where people want to live, work, and raise their families.”

Current Mayor Dan Agnew, who has worked alongside Crawford in various capacities, expresses strong support for his candidacy, praising Crawford’s dedication to Grinnell:

“I’ve seen firsthand the dedication Russ has shown to this town. From his leadership with youth recreational programming to his involvement with community development, Russ has always been one of Grinnell’s biggest promoters. He’s not only passionate about this town, but he’s also proven time and time again that he knows how to get things done. I believe Russ will be an outstanding mayor and continue to move Grinnell forward with the same energy and commitment he’s known to demonstrate.”

Crawford’s vision for Grinnell is centered on creating a thriving, family-oriented town with a strong downtown and abundant recreational opportunities for all. He envisions a Grinnell that remains the “Jewel of the Prairie,” a place that continues to attract new families, young professionals, and people from all walks of life.

“I’ve always said, ‘It’s about the kids. It’s about the future,'” says Crawford. “We need to focus on building a Grinnell that’s welcoming to families, one that has the amenities and opportunities to keep

our youth here and attract new residents. This is the time that we need to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.”

Crawford is deeply rooted by his decades of involvement in local organizations, currently serving as Chair of the Grinnell Parks and Recreation Board. He has also held leadership roles such as Chair of the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce, Chair of United Way, and President of the Grinnell Lions Club. His community engagement includes work with Grinnell Private Investment Company, Grinnell 2000, Grinnell Youth Baseball Softball Association (GYBSA), Dollars for Scholars, and the Grinnell Booster Club, to name a few.

In recognition of his commitment to service and leadership, Crawford was named one of the Top 10 Young Iowans by the Governor of Iowa and received the Governor’s Volunteer Award for his contributions to the state. He is also a recipient of the Sam Walton Business Leader Award, honoring his dedication to Grinnell’s small business community and his efforts to strengthen the local economy.

As a local business owner and operator, Crawford has long advocated for Grinnell’s small business community. He credits his time at KGRN Radio as giving him a unique opportunity to sit in different seats across town—listening, learning, and serving as a sounding board for the people.

“I’m not just asking for your vote, I’m asking for your partnership,” says Crawford. “Together, we can create the future we want for Grinnell. As mayor, I’ll continue to work hard and be the kind of leader who works for you, the people.”

Crawford believes leadership must be grounded in integrity, compassion, and service—ensuring that everyone in Grinnell feels heard, valued, and represented.

The 2025 Poweshiek County City and School Election will be held on Tuesday, November 4. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Early voting and absentee ballot requests begin on October 15. For the most up to date information, visit the Poweshiek County Auditor’s website.