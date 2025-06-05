Bite Sized Learning Welcomes Andrew Felix to Explore Social Media Marketing for Business Success

GRINNELL, IA — The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Andrew Felix, marketing and management instructor at Des Moines Area Community College, as the featured speaker at the next Bite Sized Learning session. The event will take place on June 26, 2025 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the J&B Bistro at the Mayflower Community (619 Park St.). Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis, starting at $10, and include a light breakfast and beverages. This event is open to anyone interested in attending, regardless of membership status.

Andrew Felix will share practical insights on how organizations can effectively grow their business using social media marketing. Attendees will explore strategies for using social media to boost engagement and, ultimately, drive revenue. Felix will cover the benefits of having a well-defined social media plan, how to evaluate popular platforms, and review successful examples. Participants will leave with actionable ideas to help their organizations better connect with current and potential customers.

Felix brings over two decades of experience in business, media, and marketing. He has worked with dozens of businesses and non-profits of all sizes. He prides himself on being a hands-on, dependable, and positive leader, and is passionate about teaching and helping businesses and non-profits grow.

More information about the session, speaker and tickets can be found on the Bite Sized Learning page on the Chamber website. For more information on other Chamber events and initiatives, visit the Chamber website, www.grinnellchamber.org, or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.

About the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to support development and growth of our members, help advance economic growth, and foster community vitality. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit www.grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.

