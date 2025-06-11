UnityPoint Health – Grinnell and Imagine Grinnell Donate 464 Helmets to Area Third Graders

UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) Foundation and Imagine Grinnell recently teamed up to promote health, wellness and safety by donating and fitting 464 bike helmets for third-grade students in 11 area communities.

The bike helmet initiative began years ago in collaboration with Dr. Phil Brooks and Craig Cooper, former owner of Bikes to You and current owner of Iowa-Built. Cooper’s dedication to bike safety hasplayed an integral part in the program.

“We believe that wearing protective headgear is a simple yet powerful way to prevent serious injurieswhile enjoying outdoor activities,” says Cooper. “Whether biking, skating or scootering, helmets are essential gear that help keep our kids safe while they stay active.”

With Cooper’s continued support, the GRMC Foundation and Imagine Grinnell were able to fund this year’s helmet giveaway. This $10,000 collaboration ensures that area youth have access to the safety gear they need to stay protected while enjoying outdoor activities. “Summer is the perfect time for kids to get outside, move their bodies and explore the world around them,” says Holly Pettlon, wellness supervisor at the Paul W. Ahrens Fitness Center. “Helping kids stay active not only boosts their physical well-being, but it also helps them stay socially connected, sleep better and feel more confident.”

True healthcare includes proactive efforts to prevent illness and promote lasting wellness in individuals and communities. By supporting sustainable, active lifestyles, GRMC and Imagine Grinnell are helping individuals build healthier habits from a young age. The bike helmet giveaway reflects this shared commitment to creating communities that are not only healthier, but also safer and more sustainable for all.

“Every child should have the opportunity to explore their world safely,” says Tim Ellsworth, president of Imagine Grinnell. “By providing helmets, we’re not just giving away gear, we’re giving kids the tools they need to build confidence and stay safe as they engage in physical activity and outdoor play.”

Imagine Grinnell and UnityPoint Health are proud to support local youth with this meaningfulinvestment in safety and well-being. To make a donation to the bike helmet program, visit uph.link/GrinnellFoundation and choose “Bike Helmets for Kids” from the drop down menu or visit ImagineGrinnell.com/support and click donate.

Group Photo at Davis Elementary – Megan Jensen, Holly Pettlon, Craig Cooper, Dr. Laura Ferguson and Kayley McCain