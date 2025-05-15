Seeland Park and Hammond Center Mother’s Day Social

On May 8th, the ladies of Seeland Park and Hammond Center, along with their guests, enjoyed a lovely afternoon in honor of Mother’s Day. Approximately 114 attendees, including many mothers and daughters, gathered for a delightful cake ball tasting experience with cake balls from La Rose Marie Bakery in Sully. Guests indulged in four delectable cake ball flavors including almond, turtle, raspberry and mint oreo with almond and mint emerging as the favorites. The Social Center was decorated with a balloon arch of pastel pink, blue, green and yellow balloons serving as the perfect backdrop for numerous photos taken throughout the event. This special gathering was coordinated by Seeland Park Fitness Director Callie McCaslen and included engaging questions for table discussions, a Mother’s Day Bingo game with three winners receiving a jar filled with candy paired with a spring beaded garland, and an emotional video created by Callie showcasing mothers from Seeland Park and Hammond Center sharing heartfelt messages about their daughters. To wrap up the program, Callie read a touching poem titled “To My Mother” by Cam Smith. “It was a wonderful afternoon filled with laughter, socializing, and cherished company,” summarized Callie.