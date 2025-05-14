Changes within the LINK Mentoring Program

As the end of the school year quickly approaches, the LINK Mentoring board is busy preparing to offer one-on-one mentoring to elementary students for the 2025-2026 school year.

With the closure of Davis Elementary, LINK Mentoring plans to continue offering their mentoring program at Bailey Park, Fairview, and the Grinnell Middle School. Mentors, also called Big Buddies, will be paired with elementary students, known as Little Buddies, and the pair will meet over the lunch hour. It is unclear at this early stage where the matches will meet within the school buildings. Two mentor coordinators will oversee the school buildings, and the existing matched Big Buddies and Little Buddies will continue to meet and expand their friendships.

One of the mentor coordinators that will be monitoring the matches is the newly hired Lisa Pierce. Lisa brings years of experience as a former paraprofessional serving the Newton school district. Most recently Lisa managed the Subway I-80 and generously supported LINK Mentoring’s annual bowling event each year. Francesca Cunningham, LINK Mentoring board chair says, “We are thrilled to have Lisa join the mentoring program. Her warm, friendly personality will connect beautifully with our Big Buddies, Little Buddies, and their families.”

The LINK Mentoring team will be saying goodbye to long-time mentor coordinator, Sandy Motta, as she is officially retiring. Motta says, “I have loved my time serving the mentoring program in Grinnell, but it is time for me to be able to travel more and spend time with my family. I will assist Lisa as she takes on her new role, but I know she will do a fabulous job.” The second mentor coordinator, Ruby Gerse, is returning to her home state of New York. Cunningham says, “It will be a challenge for the mentoring program to start the school year with two brand new mentor coordinators. Luckily, we have a very active board that will help during this transition period.”

The program is still currently trying to fill the second mentor coordinator role. The LINK Mentoring board will assist with hiring another coordinator and will offer training and guidance to the program next school year. The board also plans and executes the annual bowling event which serves as the mentoring program’s main fundraiser.

LINK Mentoring board members include Mary Jo Bailey, Francesca Cunningham, Ashley Grundler, Barbara Hansen, Sue Kolbe, Bill Kostow, Sandy Motta, and Jaime Murphy.

Individuals interested in joining the mentoring team may email LINK director, Ashley Risting, at director@linkgrinnell.org. To learn more about the programs LINK offers, please visit www.linkgrinnell.org.