Urban Development Group breaks with the first new market-rate housing located in Grinnell’s Zone of Confluence.

Good Afternoon! Many of you have likely noticed fencing going up near McNally’s today, but may be wondering why. Construction on the long-awaited mixed-use development project – a project that has been in development since early 2019 – is set to begin this week (rendering attached). The project at 1020 Main Street (directly south of McNally’s) will ultimately bring 60 new residential units – featuring underground parking – and approximately 3,500 square feet of commercial space to downtown.

Fencing went up today, and excavation will start in the next few days. The project may seem ‘slow-going’ to start as they work to excavate and shore in preparation for the underground parking, but you’ll begin seeing movement in the very near future! Additionally, their team will be utilizing the parking directly to the west of the project (previously utilized during the Renfrow Hall construction).

If you have any specific questions regarding the project, please reach out to Tyler Avis, Building & Planning Director for the City of Grinnell, at tavis@grinnelliowa.gov or 641-236-2600.

As always, thanks for all you do to help make Grinnell a thriving community!

Thanks,

Rachael

Rachael Kinnick President and CEO Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce office: 641-236-6555 cell: 641-260-1858

Project Description: Emera by the Merge Urban Development Group is the first new market-rate housing located in the Zone of Confluence. This project will attract new downtown residents, increase overall activity in the downtown area, and support further growth of local businesses. The building will be open to the general public. Located on Main Street, the building will feature four stories containing a mix of studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units, micro-retail space for commercial tenants, and a large restaurant space.