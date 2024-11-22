UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Earns Performance Leadership Award

Photo, left to right: Laura Juel, GRMC vice president nursing and clinical services; David-Paul Cavazos, GRMC rural president.

(Grinnell, IA – November 21, 2024) As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, UnityPoint Health®– Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) announces it has been recognized with a 2024 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes.

Four UnityPoint Health affiliated hospitals have earned 2024 Performance Leadership Awards by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The Performance Leadership Awards celebrate rural hospitals that rank in the top 25% nationwide for Quality, Outcomes and/or Patient Perspective.

The UnityPoint Health hospitals recognized include:

UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (Grinnell, IA)

UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (Anamosa, IA)

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine (Muscatine, IA)

UnityPoint Health – Trinity Regional Medical Center (Fort Dodge, IA)

“The Performance Leadership Awards capture the commitment, diligence and innovation with which America’s rural hospitals approach the delivery of care within their communities,” says Troy Brown, network consultant, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “It’s a tremendous honor to be able to recognize the efforts of this year’s award winners and celebrate their achievement as part of National Rural Health Day.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, a comprehensive and objective framework for assessing how rural hospitals are performing. INDEX benchmarks are relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health to measure performance across multiple areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“We’re proud to be recognized for the excellence in patient outcomes at GRMC,” says Laura Juel, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, GRMC vice president nursing and clinical services. “Our teams are focused on providing the best outcome for every patient every time, and we are continuously monitoring quality outcomes in an effort to meet and exceed our patients’ expectations.”

Learn more about healthcare services offered at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell hospital and clinics by visiting unitypoint.org/Grinnell.

