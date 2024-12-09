Mayflower Community Announces Gift Commitment for “Roudabush Cornerstone”

Pictured above: Dr. Lyle and Carolyn Roudabush in their Mayflower Community residence.

Grinnell, IA ––

The Mayflower Community is honored to announce a transformative gift commitment from Mayflower residents, Dr. Lyle and Carolyn Roudabush. Their multi-year gift plan will support current and future Mayflower initiatives- beginning with the creation of a campus center in the heart of Mayflower’s Independent Living apartments and Beebe Assisted Living facility.

The Roudabush campus center project will significantly renovate Mayflower’s Buckley DiningRoom, Anchor Room and J&B Bistro. Functional furniture, flooring, sound reducing materials, window treatments and artwork will grace each of these rooms. Outdoors, the project will replace the concrete for Mayflower Lane, create a courtyard around the Beebe Circle and improve signage and lighting for campus navigation.

Lyle and Carolyn Roudabush are natives of Brooklyn, Iowa and Grinnell residents since 1973, when Lyle joined Dr. Peter Boeke in practice and later opened Family Dentistry together. The Roudabushs credit community support for helping grow and sustain the practice. They are committed to remain in Grinnell during their retirement years, intent on giving back to a community that has been so good to them.

Lyle and Carolyn became Mayflower residents in 2016 and continued their community building by volunteering as gardeners, transportation drivers, parade float builders, serving on the MRA nominating committee and many other Mayflower endeavors. They feel “compelled to give in a way that supports many others choosing to make Mayflower their home, with attractive gathering spaces that serve one and all.

Lyle added that “people are willing to provide financial support when they see it being used for the good of all. Carolyn and I want to encourage others to have conversations about where they can give for similar community betterment.

”Mayflower Executive Director and Administrator, Kellie McGriff, said “We are beyond grateful to work with Lyle and Carolyn for the ongoing improvement of our campus and sustainability of our mission. Their commitment gives us the opportunity to explore unique projects like the campus center and others that will follow.

Specifics of future Roudabush initiatives will be announced as plans are developed and finalized. For more information on charitable support for the Mayflower Community, please contact Doug Lockin, Gift Planning Specialist, at dlockin@mayflowerhomes.com or 641-236-6151 ext.100.

Located in Grinnell, Iowa, the Mayflower Community began in 1950 as a ministry of the United Church of Christ and has evolved to a life plan community offering independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for adults over the age of 55. More than 250 people live in the Mayflower Community’s patio homes, independent living apartments, assisted living, and health center. More information is available at mayflowerhomes.com, or by calling 641-236-6151.

Pictured above: Dr. Lyle and Carolyn Roudabush in their Mayflower Community residence.