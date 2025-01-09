Grinnell Chamber introduces The Sweet Stroll

Grinnell, Iowa – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce The Sweet Stroll, a brand-new event designed to bring the community together to shop local and enjoy downtown in preparation for Valentine’s Day. Mark your calendars for Friday, February 7, from 5:30 to 8:00 PM, and join us for a fun evening in downtown Grinnell!

The Sweet Stroll is perfect for couples, friends, or anyone looking to enjoy a fun evening out. The event will provide the chance to shop for thoughtful gifts, enjoy special dinner offerings, and explore the unique character of Grinnell’s downtown while participating in fun activities hosted by participating businesses.

The Chamber is also asking businesses and organizations to decorate the holiday planter trees throughout downtown in a Valentine’s theme- pinks, reds, silvers etc. If a business or organization is interested in participating in the tree decorating please reach out to Marissa at marissa@getintogrinnell.com

This is a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses and have fun while shopping for Valentine’s Day. Stay tuned for more details, including participating businesses and event activities. If your business or organization would like to be involved, reach out to Marissa at the Grinnell Chamber via email at marissa@getintogrinnell.com or call 641-236-6555.