UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Hosts Blood Drive, November 27, 2024

Donations today can save lives tomorrow. Sign up!

(GRINNELL, Iowa – November 19, 2024) – UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) is partnering with LifeServe Blood Center to host a blood drive on Wednesday, November 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The LifeServe blood drive will take place in GRMC’s Tomasek Conference Room on the first floor of the medical center in Grinnell. Donors should enter through the main entrance, located on the south side of the building at 210 Fourth Avenue, and follow posted signs to the Tomasek Conference Room.

To schedule an appointment to donate, please visit donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/188269 or call (800) 287–4093. All donors should be in overall good health and are encouraged to be rested and well-nourished at the time of donation. For additional information about LifeServe Blood Centers and donor eligibility, visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.