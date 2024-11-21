Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visit Renfrow Hall

Grinnell College Ambassadors got the opportunity to tour the newRenfrow Hall student residence this morning. Assistance Vice President for Facilities Management, Rick Whitney, and Director of Outreach Programming and events, Sarah Smith, shared more about how the space will function for students and community members.

The new residence hall has capacity for 109 students with most living in a 4 person apartment with individual bedrooms and shared bathrooms, kitchen, and living spaces. There are also 2 staff apartments and staff offices within the building. Each apartment is fully furnished with furniture so students only need to bring personal items, decorations, and kitchen utensils.

The South Tower is currently open to students and the first floor features Weingart Pavillion, a space where students and community members will be able to congregate. With space for 70 people, A/V capabilities and a small kitchenette, the room will be available for community meetings and gatherings along with private events. More details about how to rent the space will be coming soon.

The architects worked to bring nature indoors in the form of 3 large planters and a two-story living wall. All the planters have an irrigation system that utilizes rain water collected off the roof of the building. There is also a green roof on the connector portion between both towers that will help collect rainwater off the building.

The College also invested heavily in infrastructure that isn’t overly visible. Renfrow is connected to the heating and cooling system and power systems utilized by the college. Significant energy infrastructure was added under the former St Mary hall, and it’s also connected to a new utility tunnel under the downtown offices (821 5th Ave) as well. These properties are also able to utilize the energy gathered at the north Solar Field on 16th Ave.