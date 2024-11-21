Pictured L-R: Monica St Angelo – Grinnell Area Arts Council, Matt Moyer – Bayer Crop Science, Whitney Bair Crawford, Agent with New York Life, Trent Arment – MCG – Mahaska Communication Group, Stephanie Lair – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center, Erin Bustin – Grinnell School of Music, Briana Gaunt – Community 1st Credit Union, Milton Sever – Grinnell College Museum of Art, Susan Baley – Grinnell College Museum of Art, Shane Hart – Grinnell College Golf Course, Sarah Smith – Grinnell College, Daniel Strong – Grinnell College Museum of Art, Carl Meck – GreenState Credit Union Grinnell, Rick Whitney – Grinnell College, Donnette Ellis – Grinnell College Community Connections, Rachel Arseneault – Ramsey-Weeks Inc. Real Estate, Kody Bigelow – Walmart Grinnell, Donna Fischer – UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center Foundation, Brad German – GreenState Credit UnionGrinnell, Jess Dawson – REMAX Partners Realty- Grinnell, Jeff Finch – Wes Finch Auto Plaza, Fran Conn, Desiree Strayer – German Plumbing Heating and Cooling, Lisa Cirks – Cirks Financial Services, Charlie Isaacs – Theisen’s, Marissa Ylagan – Grinnell Chamber, Rachael Kinnick – Grinnell Chamber
Grinnell Chamber Ambassadors visit Renfrow Hall
Ambassadors got the opportunity to tour the new Grinnell College Renfrow Hall student residence this morning. Assistance Vice President for Facilities Management, Rick Whitney, and Director of Outreach Programming and events, Sarah Smith, shared more about how the space will function for students and community members.
The new residence hall has capacity for 109 students with most living in a 4 person apartment with individual bedrooms and shared bathrooms, kitchen, and living spaces. There are also 2 staff apartments and staff offices within the building. Each apartment is fully furnished with furniture so students only need to bring personal items, decorations, and kitchen utensils.
The South Tower is currently open to students and the first floor features Weingart Pavillion, a space where students and community members will be able to congregate. With space for 70 people, A/V capabilities and a small kitchenette, the room will be available for community meetings and gatherings along with private events. More details about how to rent the space will be coming soon.
The architects worked to bring nature indoors in the form of 3 large planters and a two-story living wall. All the planters have an irrigation system that utilizes rain water collected off the roof of the building. There is also a green roof on the connector portion between both towers that will help collect rainwater off the building.
The College also invested heavily in infrastructure that isn’t overly visible. Renfrow is connected to the heating and cooling system and power systems utilized by the college. Significant energy infrastructure was added under the former St Mary hall, and it’s also connected to a new utility tunnel under the downtown offices (821 5th Ave) as well. These properties are also able to utilize the energy gathered at the north Solar Field on 16th Ave.
Once completed, the property will also feature a south lawn and a central lawn that will be a green space for students and community members to enjoy. Students are currently living in the South Tower and report their favorite aspects are the kitchens and being able to cook for themselves along with utilizing the common areas for gatherings. The North Tower will open to students for the second semester, starting in January.