Jingle Bell Holiday brings the holidays alive in Grinnell

J.O. Parker

A warm welcome greeted bundled up families who gathered in Grinnell’s Central Park on a chilly late November night for Jingle Bell Holiday opening ceremonies and festivities.

The annual event, which was held on Friday, Nov. 22, kicked off at 5:15 p.m. with Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew and Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce, welcoming all. They thanked and praised the Grinnell business community, the many restaurants in town and local artisans for making the event special for all.

The duo followed with a quick thanks to Kevin and Jennifer McAlexander, who were invited to the stage, and a host of volunteers for their efforts in decorating Central Park in preparation for the holiday season.

The opening ceremonies featured Michelle’s Dance Academy students performing two dance routines and dancers with Stepping Out Dance Academy giving a closing performance.

Then it was time to count down from 10 and watch Central Park come alive with lights and decorations. Families were then able to spread out across town to take a horse-drawn wagon ride, visit Santa Claus, listen to musical performances, enjoy a quick meal or cup of hot cocoa or stop and support one of the many local businesses.

“It is one of my favorite events in Grinnell all year,” said Katy Wells of Grinnell, who came to enjoy a performance by the Grinnell Children’s Choir at the United Church of Christ Congregational. “This is the first year my daughter sang in the children’s choir. She did great and I’m so proud of the whole choir.”

The musical performance was followed by family activities and treats in the Friendship Hall at the church. The choir is under the direction of Erin Bustin with the aid of Sara McCue.

Next door to the north, the Grinnell Area Arts Council was filled with local residents, Grinnell College students and others who came to support local artisans and listen to music by Grinnell’s Too Many String Band.

“I think it’s a good way to support local artists,” said Mary Higgins, who was at the GAAC checking out all the local artisans wares and purchasing Christmas gifts.

Higgins, a senior at Grinnell College, hails from Los Angeles and will wrap up her degree in psychology in the spring.

“I do my Christmas shopping in Grinnell,” added Higgins. “It’s a good way to connect with people and the community.”

On the southeast corner of Fourth and Broad, both young and old enjoyed taking a spin around the town square on a horse-drawn wagon pulled by Teddy and Tommy, the Dostal family draft horses, who are an annual fixture at Grinnell Jingle Bell Holiday.

“I love giving rides and seeing the smiling children who stop to pet the horses,” said Vickie Dostal, who brings the horses to town with her husband, Dennis.

And down the street at Grinnell State Bank, Santa Claus made a stop with a jolly ho ho ho as youngsters and their families stood in a long line to meet Old St. Nick and have a photo taken by local photographer, Cory Hall. Hall has been taking photos of kids with Santa for at least 20 years plus. And this year, Mrs. Claus and one of Santa’s elves made the trek from the North Pole to enjoy the festive fun during their Grinnell stop.

And around the corner in the former resale shop at 914 Main St., guests enjoyed visiting the Winter Farmer’s Market in its new home. Local vendors offered everything from kettle corn to woodworking pieces, baked goods, ceramics, soaps and body creams, yard ornaments and fresh coffee products.

“It’s nice to see people who come to the summer market return to the winter market,” said long-time vendor, Beckey Anderson, who was selling fresh and dried floral products at Beez Blooming Garden alongside her husband, Terry, who was selling a variety of popped kettle corn products. “It’s nice to see a lot of college students.”

Brown Shoe Fit, a long-time Grinnell business, provided a selection of music by two bands, Corn Brio, an acapella group and the Eighth Avenue New Grass band.

“Everyone is enjoying a good time,” said Kyle Stock, owner and manager of the local shoe store. “We went through about 400 cookies in an hour. Every year it seems we are getting more and more people (at Jingle Bell Holiday).”

Various other businesses were open across town including Anna Kayte’s Boutique, Bates Flowers by Design, Vonda’s Flowers and Gifts, Beckman Gallery & Gifts, Strand 3, B3 Technology, Grin City Bakery, Grinnell Craft Brewhouse, Hair of the Dog (Poweshiek Animal League Shelter), Pioneer Bookshop, Solera, Suzi’s Boutique, Witte’s Home Decorating, Loralei’s Giftshoppe, Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore, Mahaska Communication Group, Saints Rest Coffee House and more. And the Knights of Columbus hosted a soup supper at St. Mary’s Catholic Church throughout the evening.

Also on hand was the Dari Barn’s on the Moooove mobile eatery serving local specialties to Jingle Bell Holiday attendees.

“Our crew would like to say thank to all of our patrons for such a great busy night at Jingle Bell Holiday,” said a Dari Barn spokesperson.

“It’s a good event,” said Joey Pagliai, owner of Pagliai’s Pizza, who was busy making pizzas and serving customers. “A big thank you goes to the chamber for organizing this event. Jingle Bell Holiday brings more people out than any other time of the year.”

“Despite being a bit chilly, the community turned out,” said Kinnick with the Grinnell Chamber. “A record-number of businesses and organizations hosted activities, live music, home-baked goodies, hot chocolate galore, and of course, shopping, for hundreds of guests. Jingle Bell Holiday wouldn’t be what it is without the participation of the businesses and the engagement of our community, and we are so very grateful for both.”