Cory Hall enjoys capturing all the smiles with Santa Claus

Cory Hall, owner of Cory Hall Photography in Grinnell, has been taking photos of area youngsters with Santa Claus during Jingle Bell Holiday for 20-years. He started taking Santa photos in collaboration with the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce. Hall enjoys capturing the anticipation and smiles from youngsters as they first meet Santa.

J.O. Parker

Grinnell’s Jingle Bell Holiday is just around the corner and it’s a sure bet that photographer Cory Hall will be there to capture Santa Claus and all the area youngster’s smiles.

Hall has been photographing Santa and kids at Jingle Bell Holiday for around 20-years since the event’s founding. The annual holiday shopping and community showcase event was founded around 2003-04.

“I was just getting my first digital camera and printer setups and the chamber began the Jingle Bell Holiday event around that time,” recalled Hall.

Hall, owner of Cory Hall Photography, is a long-time member of the Grinnell Chamber.

“Our membership in the Grinnell Chamber drew us together to collaborate on doing photos with Santa,” said Hall.

Hall said he believes it was at the same time that the chamber moved into the former Merchants’ National Bank building designed by Henry Sullivan.

“And that is where we set up for Santa to meet the kids,” recalled Hall of those early days. “We (Cory Hall Photography) was also located downtown and that presence in the community probably was a factor.”

Outside of the chamber, Santa has also made stops to meet area youngsters at Drake Community Library and Total Choice Shipping and Printing. In recent years, Santa meets with area youngsters at Grinnell State Bank.

In the early days, Hall said new digital technology and the ability to print quickly with graphics and text imprinting was a nice feature.

“We tried our best to setup and print and deliver (photos with Santa) the same evening,” said Hall. “That worked OK at first but then we added more items like wallets, packages and buttons and ornaments. Now we have customers pick up their photos the week following Jingle Bell Holiday.”

When asked about how many children he photographs with Santa each year, Hall said he takes photos of an estimated 250-300 kids during Santa’s visit to Grinnell.

“Some years have had more children and longer lines than others,” said Hall. “Santa takes the time to visit with each child or group of children and within a 3-4 hour timeframe, I would say 300 may be the maximum (during Jingle Bell Holiday). The photos only take a few seconds each. We don’t want Santa to rush through the kids’ visits.”

When asked if he’s had any interesting, odd or funny experiences taking photos of children and Santa, Hall said there are always the little ones who are apprehensive or just outright terrified of the Jolly Man in Red.

“It’s fun to see the eager looks from children as they get closer to the front of the line,” said Hall. “The magic that the holidays bring to everyone is a part of the Santa experience.”

Hall said he takes great pride in being Santa’s photographer and working with the Grinnell Chamber during Jingle Bell Holiday.

“Instead of offering a competing event at our studio, we appreciate the business we generate working with the chamber” he said.

“There are always lots of smiles,” added Hall. “Seeing Santa kick off the holiday season here. I know how the experience is different at area malls and large store retailers. Being able to bring the community together the night of Jingle Bell Holiday is good for the businesses here and the entire community.”

Hall opened his photography studio (Cory Hall Photography at 811 4th Ave.) in 1992.

“I’ve been active in photography since high school and then was asked to do some weddings,” said Hall. “From there things kept expanding and we bought Hanssen Studio in March of 1992.”

Hall offers portraits for high school seniors and also families, anniversaries, children, school and sports teams and passport photos along with photo restoration.

Hall can be reached at coryhallphoto@yahoo.com or by telephone at 641-236-3741. The business website is coryhallphoto.com.

Jingle Bell Holiday schedule of activities:

5-8 PM: Business Open Houses and Winter Farmers Market

5:15 PM: Performances by Michelle’s Dance Academy and Steppin’ Out Dance Studio, followed by Central Park decoration lighting.

5:30 PM: Santa Visits begin at Grinnell State Bank (last admission at 7:30 p.m.), Carriage rides begin at the corner of 4th Avenue & Broad Street.

Grinnell College will provide a shuttle & carriage rides for students leaving from the JRC starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 and will drop off downtown through 8 p.m. It takes about 30 minutes for the horse and carriage to complete a full lap. The College Shuttle picks up and drops off in the same locations and runs every 15 minutes through 8:30 p.m.