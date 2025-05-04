We are pleased to announce that Tom Lacina received a Governor’s Arts Champion Award earlier this week at the Iowa State Capitol!

Administered by IEDA’s Iowa Arts Council, the biennial Governor’s Arts Awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the arts in Iowa. IEDA selected 10 individuals and organizations for recognition in seven categories from more than 90 nominations.

Tom was honored for his leadership in advancing the Grinnell Area Arts Council as a volunteer and board member and his tireless dedication to the arts overall.