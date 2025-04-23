Welcome to Los Angeles! The City of Stars Shined Bright for Iowa’s 2024 Milken Educator Award Recipient

Lowell Milken presents $25,000 cash prize to Holly Hunter at red carpet ceremony

Santa Monica, Calif., (Apr. 22, 2025) — Hailing from across the country, the 2024 class of Milken Educator Awardrecipients traveled to Los Angeles to attend the national Milken Educator Awards Forum held at UCLA April 1-3. Meeting one another for the first time, the 2024 class gathered with their loved ones to walk the red carpet – a celebration fitting for their continued excellence and leadership inside and outside of the classroom.

Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken hosted the 2024 Awardees, officially recognizing Iowa Milken Educator Award recipient Holly Hunter with her unrestricted $25,000 cash prize following her surprise notification in January.

The all-expenses-paid trip to L.A. and $25,000 cash prize were part of each educator’s Award, which also provides lifetime membership to the national Milken Educator Network, powerful mentorship and professional development opportunities, and access to a brain trust of over 3,000 Milken Educators working to shape the future of K-12 education.

“We honor the achievements of 2024’s Milken Educators, who dedicate their lives to providing students with the high-quality education they need and deserve,” said Lowell Milken. “We shine a spotlight on these extraordinary change agents so that when they return to their communities, they will know that their impact is not only noticed but also treasured. We hope they will continue to inspire other talented young people to join the adventure of teaching and serve as a beacon of excellence for future generations.”

At this year’s forum, appropriately themed “3,000 Strong and Making an Impact,” veteran and new Milken Educators gathered at UCLA to share ideas for amplifying their voice in their professional careers. With the Awards’ mission to “Celebrate, Elevate, and Activate” the teaching profession, recipients learned about the powerful opportunities the Milken Educator Network affords to expand their leadership in practice and policy.

Additionally, the forum celebrated a significant milestone for the Milken Family Foundation: reaching the 3,000thMilken Educator Award recipient since the Awards’ inception nearly four decades ago. The 2024-25 season concluded with the induction of 42 new Milken Educators, with more than $75 million in individual financial prizes and more than $145 million invested in the Milken Educator Award national network overall.

About the Milken Educator Awards: “The Future Belongs to the Educated”

The first Milken Educator Awards were presented by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987. Created by philanthropist and education visionary Lowell Milken, the Awards provide public recognition and individual financial rewards of $25,000 to K-12 teachers, principals, and specialists from around the country who are furthering excellence in education. Recipients are heralded in early- to mid-career for what they have achieved and for the promise of what they will accomplish. The Milken Family Foundation celebrates more than 40 years of elevating education in America and around the world. Learn more at MFF.org.