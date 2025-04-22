Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation Announces 2025 Poweshiek County Alliance Grant Awards

April 18, 2025

Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation is pleased to announce the 2025 Poweshiek County Alliance (PCA) grant recipients. A total of $194,364 will be distributed to support 35 projects across the county benefiting residents of Brooklyn, Deep River, Grinnell, Guernsey, Hartwick, Malcom, Montezuma, Searsboro, and the surrounding rural areas.

PCA grants are available annually to nonprofits and public entities serving residents of Poweshiek County. This year, the PCA Grant Committee received 45 applications requesting a total of $316,994. After review, the 12-member committee allocated funding from five granting funds: Poweshiek County Alliance Fund, Community Fund for Poweshiek County, Carl and Joann Orr Fund, Brooklyn Community Fund, and Montezuma Community Fund.

“We received over $300,000 in requests this year,” says Amy Blanchard, program manager at Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation. “The review committee did an excellent job understanding the purpose and impact of the proposals to help them make funding decisions. It is a privilege to live in a place that has so many organizations working to better their communities and assist the people that live here.”

Of the 35 projects that were awarded funding, 24 of them will receive 100% of the amount requested, four of which were funded at $10,000, the maximum allowable amount. Broken down by broad service type, $43,893 will go to First Responder/Emergency Preparedness projects, $47,308 will support Food Insecurity/Social Support projects, $31,557 will benefit Arts/Culture/Humanities Programming, and $29,261 will further improvements to Public/Community Spaces.

The PCA grant program supported eleven projects totaling $54,925 to enhance a variety of community services in Grinnell. Grinnell Farm to Table received $10,000 to purchase and aggregate food from various farms into a local food box program that will operate year-round. Mayflower Homes will receive $8,560 for a “Tovertafel” therapeutic tool for memory support residents, and The Iowa Kitchen was granted $6,508 to establish high school student internships and continue their mission of fighting food insecurity with a weekly meal program. Additional funding supports the City of Grinnell Fire Department to purchase a thermal imaging camera and new water hose. Grinnell United Church of Christ’s Suds of Love program received $4,000 for laundry services and hygiene materials for community members in need.

Grinnell residents can expect to see improvements in childhood educational programing. The Grinnell College Museum of Art was awarded $3,300 to support the StoryTime Art in the Park summer program, providing meals, instructors, books, and materials for local children. The Grinnell Community Early Learning Center was awarded $9,732 for furniture replacement and new play materials. LINK Grinnell will use $2,650 to purchase new play equipment to meet the diverse needs of young and older children. The Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation was granted $1,275 to purchase rewards and prizes for POWERkids, a program encouraging healthy lifestyles for children in grades K-4.

The Brooklyn community will benefit from seven projects totaling $36,448. The Brooklyn Community Foundation received $10,000 to assist Bear Creek Kids Campus, a new childcare facility that opened in 2024, to assist with landscaping and grass installation for the children’s play area. The Brooklyn Community Food Bank was awarded $9,800 to relocate to a larger building to better serve clients. BGM Elementary School will use $2,450 to maintain the RoboWunderkind Robotics Curriculum, fostering creativity and problem-solving among K-6 students. Students in Brooklyn will also continue to have access to the BGM Bear Closet, which was awarded $2,000 to purchase winter clothing, hygiene products, and food items for students in need.

Additionally, Brooklyn Community Development was granted $3,398 to fund spotlight fixtures for the Brooklyn Opera house to enhance on-stage lighting effects. The Brooklyn Ruritan Club will receive $2,200 to purchase a new AED (automated external defibrillator) and cabinet for emergency use at their facility.

Deep River residents will improve community resources through three projects, totaling $6,240. The Deep River Volunteer Fire Department received $2,528 to purchase new porta-pond liners, ensuring constant access to water during fire calls. The City of Deep River was granted $2,000 toward finishing the outside work on the shelter house, including supporting electrical work. An additional $1,712 was awarded to the City of Deep River to purchase kitchen equipment for the Community Center.

Residents in Guernsey can also expect to see changes in their community space. The Guernsey community was awarded $9,000 to purchase ADA-compliant park equipment for the city park, creating spaces for smaller children to engage and play safely as the community continues to see growth in its younger population.

In Hartwick, two projects totaling $13,165 will enhance safety and honor history. The city was awarded $3,200 to restore the WWI Memorial Flagpole in the city park. The Fire Department received $9,965 to upgrade structure gear for volunteer firefighters,

The Malcom Fire Department was also supported through the PCA grants, receiving $5,000 to purchase fire turnout gear for junior firefighters to increase youth interest in firefighting. The Malcom Food Pantry received $10,000 to purchase food and hygiene items to meet the increased demand for food assistance.

The community of Montezuma will benefit from three projects totaling $19,059. The Montezuma Public Library received $6,500 to support public computer upgrades and programming for children. Montezuma Community Development was awarded $4,000 to replace tables and chairs at Montezuma Memorial Hall, improving safety for older visitors and increasing community engagement with the space. The Historical and Genealogical Society was granted $8,559 for a stairlift replacement to make the building more accessible.

Throughout Searsboro, two projects totaling $10,649 will improve emergency services and community spaces. The Searsboro Community Fire/EMS Association received $7,900 to replace fire equipment, including the primary and secondary hose sets, a cutoff saw, and new pike poles. The City of Searsboro was awarded $2,749 to repaint and refresh the community building which serves as a center for events and as a community welfare hub.

Five initiatives will benefit residents across the county. Northeast Iowa Food Bank received $5,000 for the Feeding Communities program. East Poweshiek Ambulance Service was awarded $5,000 for devices used when a patient needs to be intubated. Poweshiek County Extension Office will receive $9,778 for after-school programming, including learning materials, guest speakers, and 4-H programming for children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Emergency Management Agency will use $7,000 for a search and rescue drone and Read 2 Lead received $3,100 for early childhood reading programs.

“Poweshiek County Alliance is committed to the sustainability and vitality of all our communities in the county. I think that is evident in the scope of the 35 projects supported this year,” said Blanchard.

Committee members include Alicia Blankenfeld, Rusty Clayton, Tim Douglas, Tina Elfenbien, Ashlyn Hammen, Joel Kercheval, Derek Kriegel, Cassie LaKose, Scott Steffen, and Mindy Tokle.

Organizations with 501(c)(3) designation, governmental entities, and public schools are eligible for grant assistance. The 2026 grant application period opens in December 2025. Organizations may contact GPCF at 641-236-5518 for information. A complete list of grants is available at www.greaterpcf.org.

The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation assists donors in supporting local charitable organizations. Individuals wishing to support any of the funds may contact Blanchard or Nicole Brua-Behrens, Executive Director at GPCF, mail checks to GPCF, P.O. Box 344, Grinnell, IA 50112, or donate online at www.greaterpcf.org.