Preserving the Past, Building the Future

Much like other facets of life, buildings need to adapt as society changes. In the case of the Beyer building in downtown Grinnell, conditions had declined almost to the point of no return. Thanks to a new partnership involving Craig Cooper, Dick Knapp ’76, the late Bob Hamilton and Rachel Bly ’93, the Beyer building now houses Hamilton Lofts, Hope Family Counseling, and the Spoiled Dogs Company. This historic building’s redevelopment was supported by funding from the City of Grinnell, the American Rescue Plan, Regional 6 Resources Partners, City Funds, and a Grinnell State Bank loan. Read more about the revitalization of the Beyer building and the commendable community effort that took place to see it to completion.