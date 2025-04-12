GreenState Credit Union to Match Donations to Grinnell Newburg School Foundation in April

GRINNELL, IA — April 10, 2025 — The Grinnell Newburg School Foundation (GNSF) is excited to announce its partnership with GreenState Credit Union’s Give & Grow School Match Program this April. From April 1-30, 2025, GreenState will match all donations by credit union members to the Foundation up to a total of $7,500.

This matching initiative provides an exceptional opportunity for community members to double their impact on local education. Donations will directly support vital GNSF programs that include:

Teacher Reimbursement Program: Helping educators recover out-of-pocket expenses for classroom supplies

New Educator Grants: Providing $200 to first-year Grinnell teachers for classroom setup before the school year begins

“We Belong Here” Podcast: Supporting the popular weekly podcast featuring stories and news from classrooms across the district

Brad German, Vice President/Branch Manager of the Grinnell GreenState location, says, “We are proud to support the Grinnell-Newburg School Foundation through our Give and Grow initiative. With every matching donation, we multiply the opportunities for excellence in education, ensuring that every student has the resources they need to thrive. Together, we’re growing a stronger, brighter future for our community— one gift at a time.”

“This matching opportunity from GreenState Credit Union comes at a perfect time,” said Liz Hansen, Executive Director of the Grinnell Newburg School Foundation. “Our teachers consistently go above and beyond for our students, often spending their own money on classroom essentials. These funds will help us support them while enhancing educational experiences throughout our district.”

Please make donations online at https://www.greenstate.org/give-and-grow-initiative.html from April 1-30, 2025. A minimum donation of $25 is required, with matches available up to $500 per household.

The Grinnell-Newburg School District qualifies for the $7,500 match level as it serves more than 1,000 students.

*Contributing to GNSF is a meaningful way to impact education in our community. We would encourage and appreciate your consideration of this dollar-for-dollar match,” says Lauren Gant, GNSF co-president. According to GNSF co-president Chelsey Kolpin,

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to make your contribution go twice as far in supporting Grinnell’s students and educators.”

For more information about the Grinnell Newburg School Foundation and its programs, please contact Liz Hansen at gnsfexecutivedirector@gmail.com.

About the Grinnell Newburg School Foundation: The Grinnell Newburg School

Foundation supports educational excellence in the Grinnell-Newburg Community School District through funding for innovative teaching practices, educational opportunities, and resources that enhance student learning.

About GreenState Credit Union: GreenState Credit Union serves communities across lowa and Illinois with branches in multiple metro areas, including lowa City, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines, Grinnell, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Quad Cities, Naperville, Westmont, Addison, Plainfield, Rockford, and Freeport.

Contact: Liz Hansen, GNSF Executive Director 641-990-8166

ansfexecutivedirector@gmail.com