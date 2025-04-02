UnityPoint Health – Grinnell offers Life with Baby for Postpartum Parents

(GRINNELL, Iowa – April 1, 2025) UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC)hospital and clinics has renamed the postpartum support group to Life with Baby. The Life with Baby program meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 5 – 6:30 p.m. in the Tomasek Conference Room at GRMC. Life with Baby focuses on caregivers and their infant(s) from newborn to one year of age.

The compassionate come-and-go atmosphere offers peer and professional support, including a chance to connect with a health care expert, such as a midwife, obstetrics provider, certified lactation specialist and more. Questions and concerns will be addressed in an encouraging manner. Advice and resources will be offered for several topics including newborn care, postpartum recovery, immunizations, and successful breast or bottle feeding support. Baby weight checks will be offered at each session.

“In the past year, parents have found it helpful to have a community as they navigate postpartum obstacles,” says Josie Rutherford, ARNP, Certified Nurse Midwife. “The parents who attend find that they are all experiencing the same ups and downs, trials and tribulations, struggles and wins that come along with this new chapter of life.”

Caregivers with their infant(s) are encouraged to attend Life with Baby for fellowship and peer and professional support and resources. Attendees should enter GRMC through the main entrance on the south side of the building and follow the signs to the Tomasek Conference Room on the first floor. No registration is required.

“In a world of technology and screens, real life interactions and connections can be hard to find but are very important during the early stages of parenthood,” Rutherford shares. “While the first weeks and months of having a new baby is beautiful and wonderful, it can also be extremely lonely and challenging. This group is a place for parents to lean on each other and resources that are available. Having someone who says, ‘I’m going through the same thing’ or ‘that is completely normal’ can make all the difference in one’s postpartum journey.”

Individuals do not need to be a UnityPoint Health patient to attend. Call the UnityPoint Health –

Grinnell Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic at (641) 236-2905 for more information.