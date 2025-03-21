Care Initiatives Hospice Hosts Educational Event at Drake Community Library

Care Initiatives Hospice, a trusted local hospice provider based in West Des Moines, invites the community to an educational event at Drake Community Library on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 11:00 am in the Community Room. This event is designed to raise awareness about the essential role hospice care plays in supporting individuals and families during end-of-life journeys.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the hospice philosophy, which emphasizes comfort, quality of life, and dignity for patients. The presentation will highlight the range of services and benefits hospice care provides, as well as address common misconceptions surrounding hospice.

Care Initiatives Hospice is dedicated to empowering individuals and families with the knowledge needed to navigate these important decisions. This event offers an opportunity to learn, ask questions, and foster a deeper understanding of hospice care.

Please contact Drake Community Library at (641) 236-2661 with ay questions regarding the event.