UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Celebrates 2025 Great Iowa Nurses

(GRINNELL, IA – March 18, 2025) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC)

is honored to announce three nurses, Kari Klein, BSN, RN, GRMC obstetrics (OB); Robin Mann, RN at Montezuma Medical Clinic; and Michelle Moore, RN, GRMC OB, have been named to the 2025 Great Iowa Nurses list. This prestigious award annually recognizes nurses at healthcare organizations across the state for their outstanding contributions to their patients, team members and the nursing profession.

“This recognition is a testament to Kari, Robin and Michelle’s outstanding dedication and the exceptional care they provide to patients every day,” says Laura Juel, vice president of nursing administration at GRMC. “We are fortunate to have such amazing nurses who embody the spirit of collaboration and teamwork to ensure every patient receives the highest level of care, making a lasting impact on the lives they touch.”

Kari Klein, BSN, RN, GRMC OB

Klein received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa and has worked at GRMC for 21 years, 18 of those years in OB.

“The miracle of birth can still bring tears to my eyes,” Klein shares. “I feel privileged to take care of our patients during a vulnerable time and help them through labor and delivery.”

When Klein is not working, she enjoys running around to varying activities with her four children, all of which were born at GRMC.

Klein also shared words of wisdom for the younger generation, “If you truly want a career that that helps others and makes a difference every single day, seek a career in healthcare!”

Robin Mann, RN, Montezuma Medical Clinic

Mann began her nursing career at Grinnell General Hospital in 1982 working on the Med-Surg unit. Eventually, she transitioned to Montezuma Medical Clinic in 1991, which became part of the UnityPoint Health system in 2021.

“I love building trusting relationships with patients and their families,” Mann shared. “Providing quality care and contributing to the well-being of patients in the community through all stages of life is truly rewarding and fulfilling.”

“It is truly an honor to be chosen for this award. I have had the opportunity to work with amazing colleagues, administrators and providers throughout the years. They have supported and taught me many things.” Mann went on to share, “Most importantly, I wouldn’t be here without the support of my parents who have had a lasting impact on my life. My parents were dedicated to their jobs and instilled the importance of having good character. They taught me to be responsible, honest, kind, respectful, compassionate and the importance of wearing a smile.”

Michelle Moore, RN, GRMC OB

Moore joined the GRMC team as her first position after college about 11 years ago, eight of which were in the OB department.

“It’s rewarding to help parents bring life into this world,” Moore shares. “From birth to breastfeeding and infant care, I enjoy every aspect of my job and strive to make each experience as positive as possible.” She goes on to share, “There will always be a need to work in healthcare and make a difference. There is always room to grow, change and develop a career that truly helps people.”

Moore is a wife and mother to four children. Her free time is spent doing activities with her family, which includes family camp trips.

UnityPoint Health is honored to recognize 38 nurses practicing at our UnityPoint Health facilities and affiliates across Iowa who have been selected as 2025 Great Iowa Nurses.

“I’m incredibly proud of our nurse honorees and I’m truly grateful for the positive impact they’ve made on the lives of others,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Brown. “They go above and beyond every day, providing the care experience we want our own loved ones to receive.”

Great Iowa Nurses annually accepts nominations for Iowa-licensed nurses who have made a significant contribution to the profession. The 2025 award recipients will be honored during a virtual recognition ceremony this spring. For more information, visit greatiowanurses.org.