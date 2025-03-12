SHE Counts and Grinnell Mutual Partner for Period Product Drive and Community Event in March

GRINNELL, IOWA – SHE Counts, a program of the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation, is celebrating Women’s History Month by hosting a community-wide period product drive throughout March. In collaboration with Grinnell Mutual, the initiative aims to collect pads, liners, tampons, and menstrual cups to support local individuals in need.

Donation drop-off locations include: Cleanfoodfix Wellness Studio, Drake Community Library, Prairie Fire Gymnastics, Saints Rest Coffeehouse and Tyty’s Nails. To conclude the month-long drive, SHE Counts and Grinnell Mutual will host a special Women + Friends event on March 25 at Solera Wine Bar in Grinnell. This gathering will continue the collection effort while providing an opportunity for community members to connect and celebrate.

Event Details:

Date: March 25, 2025

Location: Solera Wine Bar, Grinnell

Time: 5:00 PM

Attendees are encouraged to bring a period product donation to be entered into a door prize giveaway, generously supported by local businesses. The evening will feature appetizers, drinks for purchase, a brief presentation on SHE Counts, and the announcement of door prize winners.

For those unable to bring a physical donation, monetary contributions can be made online at https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/s-h-e-counts/. Cash and check donations will also be accepted at the event.

All collected products will be donated to Grinnell Middle School, Grinnell High School, MICA Food Pantry, and the Drake Community Library to ensure access to essential menstrual products for those in need.

“Our mission at SHE Counts is to support, help, and empower women and girls in Poweshiek County,” said Jane Casten, SHE Counts Advisory Committee. “With the support of Grinnell Mutual and our local partners, we are expanding access to essential period products and raising awareness about menstrual equity in our community.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the event and take part in this important cause.

For more information, follow SHE Counts on social media or visit https://ahrensfamilyfoundation.org/s-h-e-counts/