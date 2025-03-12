Hammond Center for Assisted Living Celebrates 6-year Anniversary  

(Grinnell, IA – March 5, 2025) The Hammond Center for Assisted Living celebrated its 6-year anniversary on March 4 with a special party for tenants and staff. The anniversary theme was “It is year #SIX, Glad you are part of our MIX.”

An entertaining game of “Tenant Jeopardy” was presented by Manager/RN Sammi Bryan which included something unique about each tenant for everyone to guess “Who am I.” According to Sammi, this person loves Christmas almost as much as she does! She loves her jewelry, especially rings. She also enjoys scratching off lottery tickets (Betty Rowell). This person is a night owl and likes to stay up late watching TV. She loves to play cards. She never had any children but has adopted some of the staff as her kids (Marge Kaloupek). This person can always be found at the puzzle table or stepping outside without a coat to check the weather (Paul Sears). This person has a nickname of “Big Red.” She still goes on dates and colors her hair at age 91. She wears a different outfit every day! She never misses an activity (Betty Hammond). This person moved into the Hammond Center on April Fool’s Day! It was not a joke! Wednesdays with Mickey the hairdresser are automatic. She just had her first great granddaughter on 2-22-25 (Ruth Honold). “Each tenant is so special and we have made so many wonderful memories together,” said Sammi. “We really are like family here at the Hammond Center.”

“The national average length of stay for a tenant residing in Assisted Living continues to be 22 months and we have 12 tenants who have surpassed this average,” remarked Sammi. “Two tenants will celebrate six years of living at the Hammond Center this year – Dorothy Peak on March 19th and Bill Wilson on September 24th which is remarkable in itself. Currently, 11 of our 21 tenants are age 90 or above.”

“This last year, four new people now call the Hammond Center “HOME” and we’ve been 100% occupied for 9 months,” continued Sammi. “The Hammond Center opened on March 4, 2019 and 53 tenants have lived in the Hammond Center during this time including 10 men and 43 women.”

Bill & Dorothy: Tenants Bill Wilson and Dorothy Peak will celebrate six years of living at the Hammond Center this year—Dorothy on March 19 and Bill on September 24.

Marge: Tenant Marge Kaloupek has called the Hammond Center for Assisted Living “home” for over three years!

Sammi, Glenn & Coleen: Hammond Center Manager/RN Sammi Bryan visits with tenants Coleen and Glenn Van Dyke. Sammi has been managing the assisted living for over six years.