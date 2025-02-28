Dialogue Across Difference Community Gathering

The Grinnell ALLiance, an organization dedicated to building a more welcoming Grinnell for all, announces plans for a transformative two-day Dialogue Across Difference Community Gathering from 9 am – 4 pm on Saturday, March 29 and 1 – 4 pm on Sunday, March 30 at Iowa Valley Community College. The event is free and open to the public although reservations are required.

Nicole Brua Behrens, member of the Grinnell Alliance Steering Committee says, “The Dialogue will bring together members of the community to build relationships, foster understanding, and shape the future of our shared community. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or new to Grinnell, a student, an employee or a resident, this gathering is for anyone who cares deeply about making our community stronger, more connected, and better for everyone. We value a variety of perspectives, and we want to hear from many different voices.”

The gathering, which will be facilitated by the Posse Consulting, recognized nationally for leadership development and community building, will include activities that range from thought-provoking discussions to creative group exercises. Participants will have the chance to explore their own perspectives, hear others’ stories, and work together to envision a stronger, more connected community.

Registration is free and open through March 15. Those who wish to attend are asked to commit to attend the entire event. Email gpcf@greaterpcf.org to register or get more information. Registrants can also sign up via phone at 641.351.7736 or at https://tinyurl.com/grinnelldialogue .

The event is made possible by support from the Iowa State Historical Society Humanities Grant, The Grinnell Racial Equity Fund, Iowa Valley Community College, The City of Grinnell, Grinnell Mutual, Grinnell College, REMAX, Latitude Signage + Design, Grinnell Ministerial Association, Hotel Grinnell, Temp Associates, Community Education Collaborative, HyVee, and others.

The Grinnell ALLiance is an organization dedicated to building a more welcoming Grinnell for all through projects bring together individuals to learn about each other, share perspectives, and connect people across the community.