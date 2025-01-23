Ahrens Park Foundation Announces Generous Land Donation for New School in Grinnell, Iowa

The Ahrens Park Foundation is pleased to announce a significant and generous gift of land in Grinnell, Iowa, intended for the construction of a new combined elementary school. As well, this gift will afford the relocation of the Grinnell-Newburg Community Schools district’s offices and greater future integration of the district’s work with our preschool age students through the Ahrens Family Center.

The proposed site for the new combined elementary school, as found in the included image, is strategically located to serve the needs of the Grinnell school district and community, providing a safe, accessible environment for students and educators alike which also affords a better use of our resources to meet the needs of our students. This initiative aligns with our shared vision of fostering an enriching educational experience for future generations.

Chad Nath, President & CEO of Ahrens Park Foundation states, “The Ahrens Park Foundation was founded 30 years ago with the mission of serving the Grinnell community. Today, we are focused on enhancing this community through this donation. This gift is not intended for personal gain but to foster collective support by investing in the most valuable aspects in our lives and our future: our children. The phrase “Leave It Better Than You Found It” goes beyond being a mere slogan; it serves as a call to action, inspiring us to work together to enhance the places we call home for the benefit of all.”

Julie Gosselink, representative of both foundations and the Ahrens family, added, “For the past 30 years the Ahrens Park Foundation, along with the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation and the Ahrens family, has shared a history in supporting the Grinnell-Newburg school district. From a one-million-dollar gift to the high school expansion project in 2005, to $125,000 in seed money to fund teacher mini-grants, to a $50,000 gift to the TT Cranny turf campaign, and over $800,000 in scholarships awarded to graduating high school seniors, this potential gift of land and facilities would be the most generous support to date.

We believe wholeheartedly that this gift will advance our community forward for generations to come. Ahrens Park will continue to be Ahrens Park but with a greater purpose and intentional focus on the future. We want to assure our affected parties and the public that the programs and services that would be directly affected by this gift will be a priority to help find solutions to assuring their continuation and sustainability.” Gosselink continues, “It will be crucial to involve key stakeholders, our larger employers, community leaders, and the greater Grinnell community in this process.”

It is important to note that the fruition of this project is contingent upon the successful passage of the upcoming PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) vote, as well as the finalization of a formal agreement between the two organizations. We encourage the community to participate in the PPEL vote, as it is a pivotal element in bringing this transformative project for our students and community to life.

Interim Superintendent, Lisa Beames notes, “This gift represents a major step forward in enhancing the district’s educational facilities and learning opportunities for our children. It underscores the Foundation’s ongoing and unwavering commitment to ensuring a vibrant future for our community.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ahrens Park Foundation and the Ahrens family for their visionary philanthropy. This gift marks a landmark moment in our ongoing efforts to enhance the educational landscape of Grinnell, Iowa.

For further information and updates, please contact Lisa Beames at lisa.beames@grinnell-k12.org or 641-236-2700.

Together, we can build a brighter future for our children and our community.

The Grinnell-Newburg Community School District

1/22/25