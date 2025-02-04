Grinnell Chamber To Host The Sweet Stroll This Friday

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce and downtown businesses are excited to host The Sweet Stroll, this Friday, February 7 from 5:30-8 PM. This brand-new event is designed to bring the community together to shop local and enjoy an evening out in preparation for Valentine’s Day.

Participating businesses will host sales, live music specials, giveaways and more in store. Attendees are encourage to go business to business to view offerings and take advantage of promotions. Below is a list of participating businesses *denote Grinnell Chamber member.

Anna Kayte’s Boutique* – BOGO 40% off during event hours! Take a photo in store during the event, tag AK’s socials to be entered in a drawing for an AK gift card! Sweet treat while in store.

– BOGO 40% off during event hours! Take a photo in store during the event, tag AK’s socials to be entered in a drawing for an AK gift card! Sweet treat while in store. Bates Flowers by Design* – In-store only all purchases made or orders placed that day and evening (2/7) for $25 before tax (no clearance or marked-down merchandise) that mention the Sweet Stroll qualify the client to enter for a drawing to win a free dozen red roses. Winner must pick this item up from between 2/9/25 and close of business on 2/14/25. Website only starting 2/6 receive $5 off online orders by using code SWEET25 from 2/6-2/10.

– In-store only all purchases made or orders placed that day and evening (2/7) for $25 before tax (no clearance or marked-down merchandise) that mention the Sweet Stroll qualify the client to enter for a drawing to win a free dozen red roses. Winner must pick this item up from between 2/9/25 and close of business on 2/14/25. Website only starting 2/6 receive $5 off online orders by using code SWEET25 from 2/6-2/10. Beckman’s Gallery & Gifts* – Local Artist & Makers Gallery (purchase art and talk with artists) and wine samples available

– Local Artist & Makers Gallery (purchase art and talk with artists) and wine samples available Brown’s Shoe Fit*: 14% off sale items, sip & shop with apple cider and wine, Valentine’s Day selfie wall, and enter to win a date night gift basket

14% off sale items, sip & shop with apple cider and wine, Valentine’s Day selfie wall, and enter to win a date night gift basket Home Comforts, LLC – TBA

– TBA Loralei’s Giftshoppe* – Ryan Dalby Albright will perform acoustically from 5:30-8 PM

– Ryan Dalby Albright will perform acoustically from 5:30-8 PM Pioneer Bookshop* – Balloon arch photo station, sweet treats, balloon pop for giveaways like Poems For Married Couples and teddy bears.

– Balloon arch photo station, sweet treats, balloon pop for giveaways like Poems For Married Couples and teddy bears. Spot of Serenity : 7% off Whisper & Zephyr Serenity Collections, 14% off Haven Collection (tea, incense, body butters/scrubs, accessories and more). Taste test any tea that turns your fancy – 15 options to choose from!

: 7% off Whisper & Zephyr Serenity Collections, 14% off Haven Collection (tea, incense, body butters/scrubs, accessories and more). Taste test any tea that turns your fancy – 15 options to choose from! Stepping Stones Christian Bookstore * – Sweet treats, New Beginnings Catalog, Winter Wonders Sale and giveaways.

* – Sweet treats, New Beginnings Catalog, Winter Wonders Sale and giveaways. Suzi’s Boutique* – Grinnell College student A capella, Con Brio, performs from 5:30-6 PM, Wine tasting & treats, 30% off all clothing

– Grinnell College student A capella, Con Brio, performs from 5:30-6 PM, Wine tasting & treats, 30% off all clothing Total Choice Shipping & Printing*: Valentine’s print & paint for purchase.

Restaurant Deals:

Grin City Bakery* : Assorted Valentine’s Day cookies available.

: Assorted Valentine’s Day cookies available. Los Girasoles* : Mixed Fajitas and Fried Ice Cream for two for $19.95

: Mixed Fajitas and Fried Ice Cream for two for $19.95 Saints Rest Coffee Shop: Free beverages outside (weather permitted), inside open for normal business.

This event is perfect for friends, couples or anyone looking to enjoy an evening out in downtown Grinnell and support local businesses for Valentine’s Day shopping.

The Chamber recognizes that community events are critical to creating a sense of belonging and drive community pride and as such, has made Community Events one of our 2025 strategic initiatives. To learn more about The Chamber, our membership, our 2025 Strategic Initiatives and how you can support our work in the community, visit www.grinnellchamber.org.

The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to support development and growth of our members, help advance economic growth, and foster community vitality. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.