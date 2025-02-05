Paws and Purpose: Grinnell College Students Partner with PALS

Students at Grinnell College have been putting their passion for animals into action through a collaboration with the Poweshiek Animal League Shelter(PALS), a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming animals. In partnership with PALS, Grinnell students have been socializing and helping dogs learn basic manners in order to give them a better chance of finding loving, forever homes.

Lohla Yarolimek ’27 and Helen LaPointe ’27 with Oakley

The initiative is spearheaded by Sophie Estrada Snow (Wabeskesiga), the Center for Careers, Life, and Service’s (CLS) Civic Education and Innovation AmeriCorps member. The PALS initiative is part of Snow’s charge to provide mentoring and support for students who might not otherwise find it easy or comfortable to volunteer. PALS Executive Director Shannon Foreman invited Grinnell College students to get involved and partner with Who’s Leading Who, a valued PALS collaborator, to participate in dog obedience training while also supporting the organization’s broader mission. Additionally, Who’s Leading Who partners with Grinnell College Student Health and Wellness (SHAW) to coordinate biweekly therapy dog visits on campus.

Sophie states, “Animals often break down barriers that people can’t, and I’ve wanted to work with dogs since I was little. So, I combined my passion with my professional responsibilities to create this project. Through PALS, we work with the dogs, offering them mental and behavioral enrichment activities that help build both their social skills and our own. It’s a win-win for everyone involved!”

The effort began with five Grinnell students plus Snow in the first semester. Now that they are also working with cats, they are hoping to add more students to the project this semester.

Snow adds, “I am fortunate to have my own mentors in this work. In addition to the staff support we receive from PALS employees, my supervisor, Associate Dean and Director of Civic Education and Innovation Susan Sanning, and Student Health and Wellness Staff Counselor Teague Craig ’27, have both had experience training dogs. They have shared valuable guidance and tips that have really helped us along the way.”

So far, all the dogs and some cats the students have worked with have been homed or fostered. The students are now working with new dogs and will be extending their work this semester to include cats as well.

According to PALS volunteer Sarah Mulzet ’27, a second-year student planning to major in chemistry, “It’s been extremely rewarding. Watching these dogs grow and transform into well-behaved companions has been amazing.”

Mulzet shares, “When applying to colleges, I did research into nearby animal shelters to see if there were any volunteering opportunities. I made a point to visit PALS when I came to Grinnell for my admitted student day. As soon as I got used to my college workload, I reached out to them and began volunteering on a weekly basis.”

Neko

To date, approximately 10 dogs have found their forever homes. Among them is Neko, formerly known as Frappuccino, who was adopted by Sarah Barks, senior director of the STEM Career Communities and analytics in the CLS, and their family. Neko, along with his sibling Lou, was rescued after being abandoned in southern Iowa. The two dogs were brought to PALS, where they received care and training.

“Neko came to us house-trained and with wonderful manners,” Barks said. “It’s clear that the work the students put in made a huge difference. He’s a sweet, energetic dog, and we’re so glad to have him as part of our family. I’ve had the privilege of seeing how much the students care for these animals.”

“The students doing this work are all very selfless and smart individuals,” adds Snow. “They have shown their compassion to these animals in the greatest and most loving ways. I am immensely proud to have these great people as a start to what I hope will be an ongoing project. All these animals are amazing, and they all deserve good homes,” says Snow. “Some have been there a while, so please, if you are looking to adopt, head over to PALS and pick up a new friend/family member!”

“Volunteering at PALS is the one thing I know I can look forward to each week. Taking care of the cats is my specialty, and it’s rewarding to see them get adopted. All the cats are looking for someone to love them, and I’m happy to be that person while they’re at PALS,” says Lohla Yarolimek ’27.

Isaac McCollum ’28 says, “We’ve been volunteering at PALS for just over four months now, taking care of the cats and providing some basic training to dogs to make them more adoptable. It’s been so fulfilling to work with these animals and see all the progress they’ve made! The dogs we were initially paired with have all been adopted, and the dogs we’re working with now are learning so quickly, they’ll soon make great additions to a new home!”

Emily Renbarger, Kennel Attendant at PALS shares, “Pals is a no-kill animal shelter for Poweshiek County. It is run solely on donations and grants. We receive no city, state, or federal funding. Grinnell College students make up a large part of our volunteer program. Most of them had to leave their pets at home and miss having that connection. We enjoy having the group come out. It gets the dogs more socialized, works on their training, and gets their minds active, which all make for happier, calmer dogs. We enjoy having the students come out, and the dogs love seeing them.”