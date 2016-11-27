Grinnell Mutual Group Foundation Becomes Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation’s First “Partner in Philanthropy” Grinnell, IA, December 19, 2016: Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company President and CEO Larry Jansen and Advertising and Community Relations Director Barb Baker, presented the first installment of a three-part pledge to the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) Board of Directors at GPCF’s most recent board meeting. The ... Read More »
Wanted: Seven taskforce coordinators for part-time AmeriCorps positions
Coordinators will work with volunteer groups supporting community education projects GRINNELL, Iowa — The Grinnell AmeriCorps Partnership is seeking individuals who love community and education to serve in seven part-time, short-term taskforce coordinator positions. Applications will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. "Building on the momentum of the successful projects initiated ...
Grinnell banker launches, pilots Apollo 11 commemorative
By Michael McAllister On Thursday, December 8, astronaut John Glenn died at the age of 95. Tributes to Glenn—the first American to orbit the earth and, 36 years later, the oldest human to venture into space—reminded Americans of the significance of that 1962 orbital flight by Friendship 7 amidst Cold War uncertainty ...
Jewel Box Bank/Merchants National Bank Historic Tour - Grinnell, Iowa
Grinnell Mutual Grows Beards, Gets Wet for GRMC’s Community Care Clinic
A group of Grinnell Mutual employees put away their razors and heels to support a great cause — Grinnell Regional Medical Center's Community Care Clinic. Jeff Menary, executive vice president of line operations, challenged staff to raise $3,000 to support the clinic, which provides medical care to area residents ...
SE•ED Holiday Program Gives Historical Perspective
This holiday season, step back 160 years in Poweshiek County and listen to "Voices from the Past: Lower Blue Point Church," during the Senior Education Program's annual holiday program. Grinnell Regional Medical Center's SEED program season finale, December 12, will feature the Poweshiek County Heritage Park and an oral history of an early settlers' ...
Year-End Giving Opportunities at GPCF
It's the annual season-of-giving, and the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation encourages community members to consider making a gift to one of the many nonprofits and causes in the county. A gift to GPCF and its funds not only provides attractive tax benefits but makes a significant and lasting impact in Poweshiek County. GPCF has over ...
Grinnell Corridor Entrance Signs To Be Updated
A note from City Manager Russ Behrens brings us up to date on the corridor high profile entrance signs, "Yes we are 'experimenting' with a font design that has more of an impact as intended. This (the current mock up) was the original design. Based on feedback on this design this will likely be the final version that is installed. ...
Christmas 2016: Grinnell Gears Up
By Michael McAllister As though to herald the holiday season, northwest winds howled and temperatures plunged in Grinnell on the afternoon of Friday, November 18. While a gentle nudge from the blissful autumn days we had been enjoying would have been appropriate as mood setting for the Jingle Bell Holiday, there is such a thing ...
Lower Elementary Students In Need Benefit Before Winter Arrives
Grinnell, IA, November 18th, 2016: The annual proceeds from the Dr. Kevin W. Sterk Lower Elementary Student Needs Endowment were used to fulfill some basic necessities. Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation staff gathered from the Fairview and Bailey Park Elementary principals a list of items they had observed as student needs. ...
Wes Finch Auto Plaza Awards $1,000 Donation to the Grinnell Skate/BMX Project!
GRINNELL, IOWA (November 17, 2016) – Wes Finch Auto Plaza is kicking off the season of giving by donating $1,000 to the Grinnell Skate/BMX Project through their Facebook Charity Campaign! Voting took place October 1st through October 31st, and the winner was announced on November 1st. Grinnell Skate/BMX ...
GPCF’s Big GIVE Month Benefits Area Non-Profits
The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation's Big GIVE campaign during October harvested nearly $185,000 for area organizations. Donors pledged and contributed $184,457 to 39 different funds administered by GPCF. The month-long fund drive, stimulated by art-themed matching challenges of $11,385, garnered $93,412 in direct gifts, $40,000 in new pledges, and $17,633 in pledge payments. An ...
Breakfast with Santa at St. Francis Manor December 3
St. Francis Manor and Seeland Park are inviting the public to enjoy "Breakfast with Santa" on Saturday, December 3rd. All-you-can-eat pancakes (plain, blueberry, and chocolate chip) with butter and maple syrup, sausage links, orange juice, milk and coffee will be served between 8 and 10 AM in the St. Francis Manor Social Center ...
Grinnell Regional Medical Center Announces Plans for Unique Partnership with UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and University of Iowa Health Care
Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC), UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and University of Iowa Health Care (UI Health Care) have begun exclusive negotiations about forming a new relationship. While details of the proposed relationship remain to be determined, ...
St. Francis Manor Hosts Veterans Program
St. Francis Manor hosted a remembrance program for veterans on Thursday, November 10th. We hope you will include the attached pictures and write-up below on ourgrinnell.com: A Veterans Remembrance Program was hosted by St. Francis Manor on Thursday, November 10, to honor local veterans. Over 120 people attended the event including St. Francis Manor and Seeland Park residents as well as ...
Stepping up but stymied: One veteran seeks to serve again
By Michael McAllister Service to country and community can take many forms. Most of the time, we are more than willing to let those who wish to serve do so. In Grinnell, however, in at least one instance, a request to serve seems to have been consigned to limbo. For ...
Jingle Bell Holiday Offers Family Fun, Shopping & Winter Farmers Market
Grinnell's annual holiday shopping kick-off event, Jingle Bell Holiday, is Friday, November 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Santa Claus will visit with children at Total Choice Shipping & Printing, with photos taken by Cory Hall Photography. Carriage rides will again be available downtown free of charge this year, ...
2016 Unofficial Presidential Election Results-Poweshiek County
Click HERE for enlarged view. Read More »
Campaign chaos? Not in Grinnell
By Michael McAllister While the election campaign may be confusing, frustrating, and even disheartening at the national level—fueled by both October and November surprises—the campaign is calm in Grinnell, at least if activity at either party headquarters and participation in early voting are to serve as barometers. But to characterize activity as calm is not ...
Hunger Awareness Groups Pack Meals, Have Impact
Local. Domestic. International. Hunger and food insecurity needs at each of these levels receive assistance and gain awareness from two partner organizations of the Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF). Local impact At the local level, Tiger Packs helps to combat hunger in the Grinnell-Newburg School District by providing eligible K-8 ...
Ed Hatcher Earns Iowa Hospital Association’s Trustee of the Year Award
Edward Hatcher, a member of Grinnell Regional Medical Center's Board of Directors, was recently recognized by the Iowa Hospital Association as the top hospital trustee in the state. IHA's Excellence in Governance Award is presented each year to an Iowa hospital trustee who is identified as a strategic thinker, ...
Central Park progress: Primarily on point
During the last couple of weeks, some of the fences that have surrounded Grinnell's Central Park this summer have come down intermittently, permitting a clearer look at the construction process. For example, when we last snapped a picture of the gazebo, on or about July 10, the structure was sitting on a flatbed truck. ...
Take a Look into GRMC’s Crystal Ball
Healthcare is changing at unprecedented levels and Grinnell Regional Medical Center is changing to remain viable and relevant to the needs of the community. Todd C. Linden, GRMC president and CEO, will discuss plans for the future during the Monday, Oct. 31, Senior Education Program. This presentation will focus on the greatest challenges ...
Cyber Security Training Session at Drake Community Library
Cyber attacks are becoming more common as more and more people rely on smart phones and computers for daily communication and financial transactions. October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and "Cyber Security Awareness Training" is the topic for a presentation by Alison Radl, MPS, MS-InfAs, from the State of Iowa Information Security ...
Discussions underway to bring University of Iowa classes to Grinnell
If enrollment goals are met, classes could start as soon as January 2017 GRINNELL, Iowa – A group of local institutions is working closely with the University of Iowa, community leaders and employers to bring University of Iowa classes to Grinnell. The classes will be held at the Iowa Valley ...
Mayflower Boards Elect New Directors
The boards of The Mayflower Community–Mayflower Homes, Inc. and Mayflower Homes Foundation–have elected new directors who began service at the boards' annual meetings on October 18. Each will serve a three-year term, which may be renewed for another three years. Jodie Ryan, Grinnell branch manager for Great Western Bank, will be moving from the presidency ...
New Physician at Manatt Family Urgent Care
Luke R. Perrin, MD, family medicine physician, will begin practicing at Grinnell Regional Medical Center's Manatt Family Urgent Care and GRMC's occupational medicine department on Saturday, Oct. 15. Perrin joins Wendi Beck, PA-C, at Manatt Family Urgent Care. "The community's use of our urgent care clinic continues to grow, which makes it supremely ...
St. Francis Residents Participate In Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative
The Healthiest State Initiative's goal is to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. This year's Walk aimed to "Step It Up" and got people together to walk for 30 minutes. St. Francis Manor combined their Buddy Walk with the statewide walk and got residents outside to enjoy the fresh air and the changing of the seasons. Thanks to ...
Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company Receives the Greater Poweshiek County Community Foundation’s 2016 Business Partner of the Year Award
Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company was awarded the Greater Poweshiek County Community Foundation's (GPCF) 2016 Business Partner of the Year award at the Seventh Annual Spirit of Giving banquet held Oct. 8 at the Grinnell College Golf Course. The Business Partner of the Year ...
League of Women Voter forum features candidates for Iowa senate, house
By Michael McAllister For anyone who has grown tired of the contentiousness and rancor of the current presidential election campaign, the October 12 candidate forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters and held at the Drake Community Library in Grinnell, was a welcome respite. The well-organized event featured candidates for Iowa's District 38 senate seat and District 76 ...
Flyers, Firefighters and Funds Grinnellians step up in support of service
By Michael McAllister Breakfast opportunities were expanded in Grinnell this weekend, but—as inviting as the French toast, pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage were—there was a larger issue involved: Service. Service of the kind provided by Grinnell Optimists to area youth and by Grinnell firefighters to the community. Saturday brought ...
Station Clubhouse to Hold Open House Celebrating 26 Years
The Station Clubhouse will hold an Open House celebrating 26 years of support for people with mental health disabilities in Grinnell and Poweshiek County Tuesday October 18th from 4:00 to 6:00pm. Special recognition to celebrate recent upgrades will be part of the Open House. Refreshments will be served and tours conducted. Location is listed in the last paragraph in the chronological ...
Bucket Course Offers Insight to “Disability and Being Human”
Disability is a condition most of us experience from time to time or permanently, but it is also a label we use to distinguish between abled and disabled people. In a bucket course Disability and Being Human, Jean Ketter, Professor of Education at Grinnell College, will challenge the society's understanding of disability by exploring the history, theories, and historical context ...
New Physician at GRMC Emergency Department
Stephanie R. Koos, DO, family and emergency medicine physician, began practicing part time at the Grinnell Regional Medical Center emergency department on September 1, 2016. Koos joined Patrick Cogley, MD; Clayton Francis, MD; and Stephen Ellestad, MD. "Dr. Koos is a wealth of knowledge," Francis says. "Her enthusiasm for excellence and the variety ...
