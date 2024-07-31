Trending Now
What’s the Story on the 4th of July Mayflower Ship?
Since the 4thof July Parade in Grinnell (IA), locals have asked for background information about the replica Mayflower ship featured in the Parade. The ship...
Grinnell College Professor Susan Ferguson receives national award
Grinnell College Professor Susan Ferguson receives national award The award recognizes her contributions to the teaching and learning of sociology GRINNELL, Iowa — Susan J. Ferguson,...
Hotchkins Grand Marshalls for 4th of July Parade in Grinnell
We're excited to announce the 2022 4th of July Grand Marshals: Mike and Doris Hotchkin! As longtime Grinnellians, the Hotchkins have a commitment to...
PINK NEIGHBOR TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM, PERFORM IN LOFT THEATRE
On Friday, September 13, local band Pink Neighbor will perform in the Loft Theatre to celebrate the release of their new album Time Beach...
Grinnell Farmers Market begins it’s 2021 season on May 13th
GRINNELL – The Grinnell Farmers Market will begin the 2021 season on Thursday, May 13th from 3-6PM and Saturday, May 15th from 10AM -...
The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors welcomed David-Paul Cavasos
The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors welcomed UnityPoint Health - Grinnell Regional Medical Center's new president, David-Paul Cavasos this morning. David-Paul shared more about...