Ambassadors welcomed new member Out And About With Jamie Grout to the Chamber

Ambassadors welcomed new memberto the Chamber today. Jamie has been in radio for 49 years, most recently part of the morning team at Energy 106.7, but transitioned into podcasting earlier this year.

Jamie worked to cover local news and happenings in the Grinnell and Newton area, hoping to fill a void left by changes in local radio programming. His Grinnell podcast airs once a week on all major podcast platforms along with posting to his website and YouTube channel. He’s recently covered the Grinnell Historical Museum, Poweshiek County Salvation Army Bell Ringing, Grinnell Area Arts Council, Kites Over Grinnell and more. Each episode ranges from 15-30 minutes with a 5-6 minute video cast that gets posted to the website and YouTube page. Jamie also provided live coverage of this year’s Grinnell-Newburg Homecoming Parade and the Kites Over Grinnell event.