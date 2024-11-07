Veterans Remembrance Celebration at St. Francis Manor

(Grinnell, IA – November 11, 2024) A Veterans Remembrance Program was held on Thursday, November 7, to honor veterans living on the St. Francis Manor campus. Over 100 St. Francis Manor residents, Hammond Center for Assisted Living tenants, Seeland Park residents, and family members attended the program presented by Activity Directors Katie Shaw and Tori Funke. Lorn and Marianne Heyne of New Sharon were the featured speakers who shared their struggles and triumphs during Lorn’s 39 years of military service which involved 15 assignments across 6 countries.

American Legion representative Randy Hotchkin presented a flag to the Marv Honold family in honor of Marv’s service in the United States Army as a Corporal during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. The flag was received by his wife, Ruth Honold, and other members of his family including his children, Kevin Honold of Urbandale, Todd Honold of Waukee, and Heidi Jensen of Ames; and two of his grandchildren, Jared Jensen of St. Louis and Cale Jensen of Ames. Marv passed away on February 23, 2024. Marv and Ruth were former Seeland Park residents and Ruth currently resides at the Hammond Center for Assisted Living.

Pianist Barb Tininenko played the official anthem for each branch of the armed services while attendees stood in recognition of the branch in which they or a loved one had served. The program also included reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” by Addyson Probasco, a senior at Montezuma High School, and playing of “Taps” by American Legion representative Eric Hartz. Those in attendance enjoyed light hors d’oeuvres and beverages provided by the Culinary Department before the program.

For more information about St. Francis Manor’s Life Plan Community, visit www.stfrancismanor.com or call (641) 236-7592.