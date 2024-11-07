Chamber Ambassadors Visit Ribbon Cutting For New All Inclusive Playground In Central Park

Grinnell Recreation Ambassadors doubled up on visits this week and joined thestaff and board members to celebrate the expansion of the Central Park playground with a ribbon cutting.

Russ Crawford, chair of the Parks & Recreation board, shared the story of where the idea of an inclusive playground started. Back in 2021, a community member shared with the board that her granddaughter was unable to play with other kids or her siblings in Grinnell’s parks because they are not wheelchair accessible. Russ said the board immediately took up the charge to consider additions to the playground that would allow for kids of all abilities to play. They worked with manufacturers and designers to research what pieces would integrate best into Central Park and after a year and a half of designing and fundraising, they were able to put the new additions in motion. 6 new pieces were installed this past fall.

Parks & Recreation director Jordan Allsup explained that each piece provides a unique experience. New features include: • a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round • the Yalp Sona Arch (one of three in Iowa) that offers an all ages and abilities musical experience • sensory stations that help with motor and cognitive development • supportive seat bouncers and more!