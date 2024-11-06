Grinnell Winter Farmers Market Vendors for 2024

GRINNELL, IA – The 2024 Grinnell Farmers Markets will hold its annual Winter Farmers Market at 914

Main Street. This year a total of 4 Winter Markets will be held. The first weekend will be held Friday, November 22 from 5-8PM and Saturday, November 23 from 10AM-Noon. The second weekend will be held Friday, December 6 from 4-7PM and Saturday, December 7 from 10AM-Noon. Check out below for a list of vendors attending the November 22 and 23 Winter Markets.

Vendors on Friday, November 22

B’s Mittens: handmade mittens in a variety of colors and patterns

Beez Blooming Garden: Fresh and dried floral products Beez Kettle Corn: Variety of flavored popped kettle com

Bittersweet Designs: Polymer clay earrings

BJ Vegetable: Pickled goods, canned goods, applesauce, fruit spread and freeze dried goods Bunny Traxx Ceramics: Specialty night light sports balls, ceramic trees & decor and sewn products

Dolezal Honeybees: Honey, lip balm, soaps and more Golden Pear Kitchen: Baked goods, jams and crafts

Grinn Open Studio: Handcrafted ceramic pieces from the Stew Makerspace Joyful: Laser cut earrings, Christmas ornaments and homemade clothing

Kate’s Kitchen Creations: Sourdough breads, scones, sugar cookies, french macarons and snack mixes

Nancy’s Baked Goods: Breads, cookies, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and pies

Nippe Crafting: Gemstones, woodcrafting and jewelry

Olive Branch Woodworking: Cutting & chad lilian brands, oasters, 3 layer brownies, homemade toffee

Prairie Produce: Freeze dried products, salsa and pepper jellies

Rose’s Art Stand: Hand painted items

Vivian Rae Candles: Handpoured candles with and without crystals

Weyrauch Greenhouse: Concrete yard ornaments & bird baths

Whiskey Golf Coffee Co: Roasted coffee beans

Vendors on Saturday, November 23

B’s Mittens: Handmade mittens in a variety of colors and patterns

Beez Blooming Garden: Fresh and dried floral products

Beez Kettle Corn: Variety of flavored popped kettle com

BJ Vegetable: Pickled goods, canned goods, applesauce, fruit spread and freeze dried goods Bunny Traxx Ceramics: Specialty night light sports balls, ceramic trees & decor and sewn products

Dolezal Honeybees: Honey, lip balm, soaps and more