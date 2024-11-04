Grinnell Chamber of Commerce to Host Final 2024 Connecting for Women Event

GRINNELL, IA – The Grinnell Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their final event for 2024 in the Connecting for Women Series. Connecting for Women is an opportunity for women within and around the Grinnell community to come together to socialize, network and learn. Connecting for Women events are sponsored by UnityPoint Health – Grinnell in partnership with Double You Marketing, Grinnell College and Grinnell Mutual.

The series will wrap on Thursday, November 13 with a networking social event from 4:30-6PM at the Grinnell College Golf Course. This event is open and free to all, regardless of membership, but RSVPs are encouraged. This social networking event is a chance for women to connect, and attendees can use the discussion questions provided to help guide their conversations. Drinks will be available for purchase through the golf course bar.