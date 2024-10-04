Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation and Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation Kick Off We GIVE 2024 Campaign to Support Local Communities

Grinnell, Iowa – September 27, 2024. The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation (GPCF) and the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation (CDAF) are excited to announce the kickoff of the We GIVE 2024 Campaign, a philanthropic initiative designed to address the immediate needs of our neighbors, first responders, veterans, children, and schools. This annual campaign connects caring donors with vital causes, reinforcing our commitment to building a brighter, more resilient future for Poweshiek County.

“We are in the community development business and your gift during We GIVE has broad and immediate impact on causes that are improving the quality of life across Poweshiek County” said Nicole Brua-Behrens, Executive Director of GPCF. “The Poweshiek County Housing Assistance Fund, Chris’ Heart Fund, the Montezuma Food Pantry Endowment, Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium – JPK fund, the Racial Equity Fund, and the Tiger Packs Fund are a few of the many initiatives that our foundations manage which are enhancing the lives of residents and building community.”

The two foundations offer more than 100 funds for donors to support including community-focused grant-making funds, designated endowed funds, scholarships, directed campaigns, and many social support opportunities. Donors that are passionate about food insecurity, housing challenges, supporting educators and students, preserving the environment, childcare, mental health, and recreation opportunities, can find an impactful way to support their cause through the We Give campaign.

The We GIVE 2024 Campaign offers several ways to increase the value of your gift through matching opportunities including:

For every dollar contributed to the CDAF Administrative Operating Fund, the board and staff will match it with an additional dollar, up to $100,000. This matching opportunity directly supports CDAF’s ten partner programs, which includes the Giving Gardens, Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium-JPK Fund, Grinnell Food Coalition, Imagine Grinnell, P.O.W.E.R Kids, Poweshiek Housing Assistance Fund, S.H.E. Counts, Strong Foundation, Tiger Packs, and Vosburg Music Fund, ensuring long-term benefits for our community.

Glenn and Ginger Sterk will match every dollar contributed to the Dr. Kevin W. Sterk Elementary Student Needs Endowed Fund up to $2,000, providing critical resources for local lower elementary students.

An anonymous donor will match $2 for every $1 donated to six Brooklyn-focused community funds, including the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department and the East Poweshiek County Ambulance, up to a combined total of $50,000.

“Our community has always come together in times of need,” said Julie Gosselink, President and CEO of CDAF. “With 66 years of combined experience, CDAF and GPCF remain committed to supporting Poweshiek County’s nonprofits, families, and future leaders. Together, we’re learning how best to serve, and with your help, we’re making real change.”

Whether you support student scholarships, community programs, or emergency services, your gift matters. The Greater Poweshiek Community Foundation and the Claude W. & Dolly Ahrens Foundation have served Poweshiek County for over six decades, connecting donors to causes that matter and driving community growth through philanthropy.

Donors may specify which fund or project they wish to support when sending contributions to GPCF, P.O. Box 344, Grinnell, IA, 50112, or CDAF, P.O. Box 284, Grinnell, IA 50112, donating online at www.greaterpcf.org, www.ahrensfamilyfoundation.orgor contacting the Foundation Offices at 641-236-5518. GPCF and the Claude W. and Dolly Ahrens Foundation partner through the Community Support Services program to provide back-office services for programs and donors.