Early Voting Location at Grinnell College

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Joe Rosenfield Center, Room 101, Grinnell College Campus

Grinnell College will host an early voting satellite location on Thursday, October 17, providing a convenient on-campus opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and community members to vote in the 2024 election. The voting site will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Room 101 of the Joe Rosenfield Center. Voting is available for those registered to vote in Poweshiek County, Iowa. Voters must bring a photo ID, such as an Iowa driver’s license, U.S. passport, U.S. military ID, or Iowa voter ID card.

Parking Information:

Parking options include accessible spaces east of the building, limited spaces across 8th Avenue, and a larger lot off 10th Avenue to the north.