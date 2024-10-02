UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Offers Comprehensive Breast Health Services

Grinnell, IA – October 1, 2024 –– In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) hospital and clinics is highlighting its commitment to providing comprehensive, compassionate breast health care. From routine mammograms to advanced imaging and treatment options when more extensive care is needed, GRMC offers a full spectrum of services close to home.

Early Detection is Key

It is encouraged that individuals talk with their primary care provider about receiving a mammogram. During an appointment, they will discuss recommendations for when a patient should receive a mammogram and consider individual patient and family history.

“Early detection is everything,” says Kathy McNulty, a GRMC mammographer. “If you’re feeling uncomfortable or nervous, whether it’s your first or fifth time receiving a mammogram, let the mammography technologist know. Your technologist will walk you through start to finish and make sure you feel comfortable at all stages of the exam.”

Local Breast Surgery Expertise

UnityPoint Health – Grinnell has a surgeon that provides breast surgeries including lumpectomies, biopsies and mastectomies.

“We partner with each patient and their care team to develop a personalized plan that fits their needs and preferences,” says Anna Mensing, MD, breast and general surgeon at UnityPoint Health – Grinnell General Surgery and Weight Loss Surgery Clinic. “If further evaluation or a surgical solution is needed, we offer minimally invasive procedures whenever possible to ensure a smoother recovery.”

Support Throughout Your Journey

In some cases, treatments like chemotherapy, infusion and radiation are needed. UnityPoint Health – Grinnell partners with Mission Cancer + Blood to provide oncology appointments in Grinnell. Chemotherapy and infusion are available at GRMC.

“We understand that a breast cancer diagnosis and the following treatments can be overwhelming. I’m proud to support our patients during this challenging time,” says Alicia Rohach, RN. “Having a local option to receive oncology services is also nice because it means their local support system is here for them without having to drive far.”

Committed to Your Care

UnityPoint Health – Grinnell is committed to providing exceptional care for patients at every stage of their breast health journey. With a team of dedicated professionals, advanced technology and a supportive environment, UnityPoint Health – Grinnell meets patients at any stage of their breast health journey. Talk with a primary care provider to start the conversation or call (515) 241-6111 to schedule a mammogram in Grinnell.