$30,000 Sponsorship from GreenState Credit Union will support Student Waiting Area at Grinnell School of Music

GreenState Credit Union Vice President and Grinnell Manager Brad German (center) presents a $30,000 sponsorship for the Grinnell School of Music to Skip Lowe, Board Director and Fundraising co-Chair (left) and Erin Bustin, Executive Director (right)

The Grinnell School of Music is delighted to announce a generous sponsorship from GreenState Credit Union. GreenState has pledged $30,000 towards the Grinnell School of Music’s $750,000 capital campaign, earning naming rights to the Student Waiting Area.

The Student Waiting Area in the Grinnell School of Music’s new building at 720 5th Avenue will provide a comfortable space for students and family members to wait for their private or small-group lessons. Accessible by the rear entrance, it will feature seating, wall hooks for coats and bags, lap desks for students to work on homework or personal business, and access to WiFi. All guests entering through the back door to attend lessons in the three teaching studios will use the Student Waiting Area – an anticipated 75-100 students each week. GreenState’s sponsorship supports construction costs, as well as furnishings and fixtures for the Student Waiting Area.

“GreenState is honored to be a supporter of this campaign, as we see the enhancement this provides in Poweshiek County,” states Tara Wachendorf, VP/Public Relations for GreenState Credit Union. “We want to help the community thrive and this is a perfect opportunity to boost music access to our residents.”

“The Student Waiting Area will be crucial to daily operations in the new builidng,” says Executive Director Erin Bustin. “In our current location, parents and students have to wait in the same main teaching studio where lessons are happening. Having a designated Student Waiting Area will make the entire experience of lessons more pleasant and efficient for students, teachers, and families.”

The Grinnell School of Music publicly launched its $750,000 capital campaign in May 2023. The campaign includes renovation costs as well as building purchase, project management, and a scholarship fund. “I think that GreenState’s sponsorship, among the other support we have received from the community, says a lot about the need for what we’re doing and the lasting cultural and economic benefit of the Grinnell School of Music,” says Fundraising co-Chair, Skip Lowe. “We are getting closer to our goal! I hope that GreenState’s gift will inspire other organizations and individuals to give, and help get us across the finish line!”

About Grinnell School of Music

The Grinnell School of Music is a vibrant community music school in Grinnell where children and adults access professional music instruction. With an emphasis on participatory, community music-making in addition to excellence in performance, the school provides music education and opportunities for recreational, competitive, and professional musicians alike, equipping students to become lifelong practitioners and performers.

The Grinnell School of Music is a 501(c)(3) designated charitable organization.

About GreenState Credit Union

Organized in 1938, GreenState Credit Union has grown to be Iowa’s largest credit union and one of the top financial institutions in the United States for returning profits to members in the form of better rates and lower fees. The credit union’s mission is to improve the quality of life for over 447,000 members in the communities they serve by volunteering time and donating funds to support local organizations and charities.