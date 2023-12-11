Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Releases January-June 2024 Event & Programming Dates

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a variety of programming and events in 2024. Please note that additional events may be added during this time frame. More specific details regarding the events will be released, and you can also view updates on events at www.grinnellchamber.org.
“I am excited that we can announce our first six months of programming for 2024. Our members have been asking to get all the events on their calendars, and our team has listened and responded to their requests,” says Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Chamber. “We hope folks will mark their calendars now and make plans to join us in 2024!”
Bite Sized Learning
Bite Sized Learning is an educational series where attendees will learn about various topics applicable to community organizations, small businesses and large corporations. Attendees are invited to join us over breakfast & coffee from 8:30-9:30 AM to hear presentations aimed at helping their businesses thrive. Bite Sized Learning is open to all regardless of membership status and is set as a pay what you can ticket with pricing starting at $10. Topics and how to purchase tickets will be released in early 2024. Bite Sized Learning will be held on the following dates:
- ● Thursday, January 25
- ● Thursday, March 21
- ● Thursday, May 9Lunch & Learn
The Chamber’s Lunch & Learn program highlights a member nonprofit organization in our community over lunch from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM at a local member restaurant. Attendees hear from a representative of the nonprofit about an event or programming change as well as general information and awareness of their organization and cause. Lunch & Learn events are exclusive for members and lunch is purchased on your own. Lunch and Learn will be held on the following dates; speakers and locations TBA:
- ● Wednesday, February 7
- ● Wednesday, April 10
● Wednesday, June 12
Connecting for Women
The Connecting For Women event works to bring together women for a networking, coaching and mentoring session from the region’s most influential business leaders. Connecting for Women is open to all regardless of membership status. Networking events are free to attend, the keynote event will require a ticket. Connecting for Women will be held the following dates, more information to come:
- ● Thursday, February 22 Breakfast Business Networking Event
- ● Thursday, April 4 Keynote Speaker Luncheon Event
- ● Thursday, April 18 Evening Social Networking EventGrinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration
Join as we celebrate the 2023 year. Enjoy an evening with dinner, drinks, networking and annual business awards. This event is open to all regardless of membership status, tickets will be required. More information about the event and how to purchase tickets will be available in early 2024. This event will be held on Wednesday, March 6.
Grinnell Chamber of Commerce New Member Orientation
New members are invited to a luncheon to learn how to maximize the resources the Chamber has to offer and meet other Chamber members. This is also a great opportunity for existing members to get a refresher on membership offerings. Orientations are scheduled for:
- ● Friday, January 12
- ● Friday, June 28Grinnell Farmers Market Opening Days
The Grinnell Farmers Market is an open air 100% producer market. The market runs Thursdays 3-6 PM and Saturdays 10 AM – Noon at the corner of 4th Ave and Broad Street. Come celebrate the opening week of market season on Thursday, May 9 and Saturday, May 11.
Mother’s Day Build A Bouquet
Celebrate the mother or mother-figure in your life by building a bouquet downtown. Head store to store with participating retailers and vendor to vendor around farmers market to pick up individual flowers and build a Mother’s Day Bouquet! This event will be held on Saturday, May 11, more information to come.
New Resident Welcome Event
This event welcomes residents that have relocated to Grinnell in the past 12 months with a meal and an opportunity to meet community organizations and businesses to learn more about the community. Organizations and businesses have the opportunity to set up booths to share more
about their mission or offerings with new residents to the community. This event will be held on Thursday, May 23, more information to come.
If your organization is interested in sponsoring any of the events please contact Kendra at kendra@getintogrinnell.com.
For more information, please visit the Chamber website at www.grinnellchamber.org or call the Chamber office at 641-236-6555.
The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is an independent, 501©6 non-profit organization focused on the Grinnell community. The mission of the Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce is to advance the economic development, vitality, and growth of the community. For more information on how to join the Chamber or get involved, please visit www.grinnellchamber.org or call 641-236-6555.