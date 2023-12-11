Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce Releases January-June 2024 Event & Programming Dates

GRINNELL – The Grinnell Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a variety of programming and events in 2024. Please note that additional events may be added during this time frame. More specific details regarding the events will be released, and you can also view updates on events at www.grinnellchamber.org.

“I am excited that we can announce our first six months of programming for 2024. Our members have been asking to get all the events on their calendars, and our team has listened and responded to their requests,” says Rachael Kinnick, President and CEO of the Grinnell Chamber. “We hope folks will mark their calendars now and make plans to join us in 2024!”

Bite Sized Learning

Bite Sized Learning is an educational series where attendees will learn about various topics applicable to community organizations, small businesses and large corporations. Attendees are invited to join us over breakfast & coffee from 8:30-9:30 AM to hear presentations aimed at helping their businesses thrive. Bite Sized Learning is open to all regardless of membership status and is set as a pay what you can ticket with pricing starting at $10. Topics and how to purchase tickets will be released in early 2024. Bite Sized Learning will be held on the following dates:

● Thursday, January 25

● Thursday, March 21

● Thursday, May 9Lunch & Learn The Chamber’s Lunch & Learn program highlights a member nonprofit organization in our community over lunch from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM at a local member restaurant. Attendees hear from a representative of the nonprofit about an event or programming change as well as general information and awareness of their organization and cause. Lunch & Learn events are exclusive for members and lunch is purchased on your own. Lunch and Learn will be held on the following dates; speakers and locations TBA: