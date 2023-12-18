No Time To Fail – A Free Film Screening For The Election Worker – Sponsored by LWV and the Grinnell Chamber of Commerce

Election workers and volunteers are essential to upholding democracy in the United States. In 2020, amid a pandemic, election workers did their jobs without fail and produced the most secure election in history. People turned out in record numbers in 2020 and election workers rose to the challenge.

Instead of thanks for their dedication and long hours or work and service, many received threats and attacks through a coordinated campaign of disinformation.

WHO: Open to the public

WHAT: Film Screening of “No Time to Fail” followed by a panel discussion

WHEN: Saturday January 6, 2024 at 10:00 am

WHERE: Drake Community Library at 930 Park Street in Grinnell

Join us for a screening of “No Time to Fail”, a documentary highlighting Rhode Island’s election workers and their dedication to ensuring safe and fair voting in 2020.